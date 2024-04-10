Britains David Cameron Meets With Donald Trump At Mar-a-Lago

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron met with Donald Trump on Monday at the former presidents Mar-a-Lago club in Florida as part of his US visit….

They met to discuss the war in Ukraine, Nato and the Middle East, in the first summit between a senior government minister and the former US president since he left office in 2021.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The meeting was reportedly an attempt to persuade Trump to permit the US Congress to push through $60bn in military aid for Ukraine

None the less is it not a little strange that meeting took place given that Trump is supposed to be a multi-indicted former-president who might possibly be going to prison?

yahoo news reports: The meeting at Mar-a-Lago on Monday night came as Lord Cameron prepared for meetings with members of the Biden administration and congressmen on Tuesday in Washington DC.

The Foreign Secretary flew to Florida to meet Mr Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort, in a move the Government said was “standard practice” for opposition leaders ahead of an election.

The two men discussed Ukraine, the war in Gaza and the future of Nato, after Lord Cameron publicly distanced himself from the former president’s remarks on the alliance earlier this year.

A government source told The Telegraph that the Foreign Secretary wanted Mr Trump to “hear how much we’re putting into defence spending” in a “productive meeting” that highlighted the “breadth and strength” of the special relationship.

On Tuesday and Wednesday Lord Cameron will meet other Republicans in Washington DC, where he will tell those blocking a new aid package to Ukraine that Kyiv must defeat Russia to show that “borders matter”.

The meeting with Mr Trump is the first of a senior British minister since the former president lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.