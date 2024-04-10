Latest Data Dump Shows Multiple Deaths, Thousands Of Cardiac Injuries Reported To CDC’s V-Safe

Thousands of reports of severe adverse events and multiple deaths following the Covid-19 vaccinations have been revealed in data recently released from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) V-safe database.

The first two batches of V-safe “free-text” data were released by the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) in February and March.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The agency was forced to release the data following a January court ruling stemming from ICAN’s lawsuit against the CDC. The court-ordered release represents only a small portion of the 7.8 million “free-text” entries the CDC must release by Jan. 15, 2025.

The Defender reports: The ruling, which ICAN described as “a huge win for transparency,” requires the CDC to release all 7.8 million “free-text” entries by Jan. 15, 2025.

The V-safe app allowed members of the public to self-report COVID-19 vaccine-related symptoms. The CDC stopped collecting reports from COVID-19 vaccine recipients last year.

The Jan. 5 ruling by Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division granted expedited processing of the free-text data, rejecting the CDC’s argument that releasing the data would be overly burdensome.

“Production of the free-text data will permit independent researchers to put the government agencies to their proof by considering all of the available data,” Kacsmaryk’s decision said.

In September 2022, ICAN won a separate lawsuit against the CDC, resulting in the public release of the V-safe “check-the-box” data. However, the “check-the-box” data tracked only minor and generalized reactions like headaches or vomiting.

The “free-text” data allowed users to describe, in up to 250 characters, the specific symptoms they experienced without the limitations of the “check-the-box” options within the V-safe app.

“Thus, the only place for participants to report serious and anticipated adverse reactions, including myocarditis, was in these free-text fields,” ICAN said.

According to ICAN’s legal update:

“At first look, there’s remarkable consistency between the 390,000 text entries received in February and the 390,000 text entries received in March (made by 523,150 unique V-safe users) in terms of the number of times certain symptoms were reported.

“For example, in both the February and March productions, roughly 3,200 entries mention the symptom of ‘shortness of breath.’ For the term ‘heart palpitations’ there were about 1,900 reports in the February batch and 1,600 in the March batch. Concerningly, these are both symptoms of myocarditis.

“In addition, in each batch there were roughly 1,000 reports of ‘ringing’ of the ears (tinnitus), which studies and news reports have linked to the COVID-19 vaccines, despite CDC’s refusal to recognize it as an adverse event.”

Speaking on “The Highwire” podcast last week, ICAN CEO Del Bigtree said the V-Safe data are “the best data that was ever [collected] around the COVID vaccine,” adding that the data released in the February and March installments were remarkably consistent.

“Roughly 3,200 entries mentioned the symptom of shortness of breath,” Bigtree said. Each batch contained approximately 1,900 reports of heart palpitations and 1,600 reports of arrhythmias.

“These are both symptoms of myocarditis,” Bigtree said.

Brian Hooker, Ph.D., chief scientific officer for Children’s Health Defense, told The Defender the free-text entries on V-safe “read like something written by [‘Frankenstein’ author] Mary Shelley unfortunately and affirm much of the other, more forthcoming literature associated with COVID-19 vaccine injury.”

Hooker added:

“The frequency of reports of cardiac-related events affirm other reports regarding the very high prevalence of myocarditis and pericarditis. Also, tinnitus, which was an injury sustained by pro-vaccine zealot and vaccine apologist Dr. Gregory Poland, is reported at an alarming frequency.”

Highlighting the importance of the V-safe data, Dr. Meryl Nass, an internist and founder of Door to Freedom, told The Defender “V-safe allowed vaccine recipients to report injuries and medical visits in free text. This might be the only data source where that kind of granular information exists.”

“In the first month of V-safe, 3% of recipients required a medical visit after their vaccination,” she said.

Cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough told The Defender the CDC has abdicated its duties to the American public:

“The agency has the duty to monitor, analyze and inform the public on emerging COVID-19 vaccine safety issues. Americans have been horrified and outraged with lack of transparency by the CDC and the need for the courts to intervene.

“Release of CDC data describing an avalanche of side effects after COVID-19 vaccination deserves unbiased analysis and publication.”

According to Dr. Kat Lindley, president of the Global Health Project and director of the Global COVID Summit, “The fact that CDC was willing to hide the free-text data because it is burdensome tells us all we need to know about what CDC thinks about pharmacovigilance and the ‘COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective’ narrative.”

Multiple reports of deaths, heart attacks, strokes

According to ICAN, the CDC previously claimed the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines was accompanied by “the most intensive safety monitoring effort in U.S. history” — yet it took three lawsuits to secure the release of the V-safe “check-the-box” and “free-text” data.