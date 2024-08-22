British Journalist Who Criticized Anti-Terror Laws Arrested Under ‘Terrorism Act’

British independent journalist Richie Medhurst has revealed how he was treated by the authorities after being arrested under Section 12 of the UKs Terrorism Act.

His arrest on Aug. 15 came eight days after the FBI raided the home of journalist and CN columnist Scott Ritter in the United States.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

I was arrested at Heathrow Airport under the Terrorism Act, Sec 12 because of my reporting.



6 police officers were waiting for me at the entrance of the aircraft.



I was held for almost 24 hours and questioned.



I believe I'm the first journalist to be arrested under this… pic.twitter.com/pbf6q5dXIf — Richard Medhurst (@richimedhurst) August 19, 2024

Common Dreams reports: Medhurst—who is known for his work opposing U.S., British, and Israeli war crimes in the Middle East and for his advocacy for formerly imprisoned WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange—said on social media Tuesday: “I criticized the Terrorism Act before getting on the plane, then got arrested under the Terrorism Act upon landing. Can’t make this up.”

In a nearly nine-minute video posted Monday night on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter,

Medhurst said that “on Thursday, as I landed in London Heathrow Airport, I was immediately escorted off the plane by six police officers who were waiting for me at the entrance of the aircraft.”

“They arrested me—not detained—they arrested me under Section 12 of the Terrorism Act of 2000 and accused me of allegedly ‘expressing an opinion or belief that is supportive of a prescribed organization,’ but wouldn’t explain what this meant,” he continued.

If you thought Britain's draconian terrorism laws were intended simply to stop terrorism, think again.



They're also there to stop us learning about how our own government spreads terror.



Independent journalist Richard Medhurst gives shocking details about his arrest under the… https://t.co/A0SDKn20UI — Jonathan Cook (@Jonathan_K_Cook) August 20, 2024

The controversial law criminalizes anyone who “invites support for a proscribed organization” or “expresses an opinion or belief that is supportive” of such a group. Violators can be punished with up to 14 years’ imprisonment and a fine.

As Laura Tiernan explained Tuesday at World Socialist Web Site:

Introduced by [former U.K. Prime Minister] Tony Blair’s Labour government, the act is a legal dragnet. In Medhurst’s case, it appears that commentary defending the right of Palestinians under international law to resist foreign military occupation and genocide is being defined as support for terrorism. Hamas is among the organizations proscribed as terrorist by the U.K. government. While its military wing was proscribed in 2001, Hamas was banned in its entirety in 2021, aimed at criminalizing support for the Palestinian people. The political wing of Hamas won elections held in Gaza in 2006 and the organization also oversees charitable work.

Medhurst said: “I categorically and utterly reject all the accusations by the police. I am not a terrorist. I have no criminal record. Prior to this incident, I’d never been detained in my entire life.”

“I’m a product of the diplomatic community, and I’m raised to be anti-war,” he explained. “Both of my parents won Nobel Peace Prizes for their work as United Nations peacekeepers. They had a tremendous effect on my worldview and outlook and instilled in me the importance of diplomacy, international law, and peace.”

Medhurst said he was searched, handcuffed, and taken in a police van to a station where he was searched again, fingerprinted, photographed, and placed in solitary confinement. His phone and work equipment were seized. When he questioned why he’d been arrested, “the police would say something like: ‘Well, we’re just the arresting officers. We don’t really know.'”

“No one in the world knew what had happened to me or where I was,” he said. “I had to ask like four or five different guards for several hours until I finally received a call. In total, I spent almost 24 hours in detention. At no point whatsoever was I allowed to speak to a family member or a friend. After waiting 15 hours, I was finally interviewed by two detectives.”