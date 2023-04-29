Brittney Griner: ‘It’s a Crime’ To Stop Biological Men Competing in Women’s Sports

Fact checked
April 29, 2023 Baxter Dmitry News, US 0
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Banning biological men who claim to be transgender women from competing against natural-born women is a “crime”, according to WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Griner, who was arrested and imprisoned in Russia on drug charges and was released when Biden traded an arms dealer for her, was speaking to reporters on the eve of the WNBA season.

“There are number of states that are moving to aggressively prevent transgender athletes playing. Where is that going to rank on your radar when it comes to advocating for transgender athletes being able to play?” a reporter asked Griner.

Griner has been very open for her support of the radical left agenda, and it appears she is also all-in for transgenderism.

“That ranks high on the list of things I’ll be fighting for and speaking up against,” said Griner.

“Everyone deserves the right to play. Everyone deserves the right to come here and sit in these seats and feel safe and not feel that there’s a threat and that they can’t be who they are.”

But she went on with a more pointed accusation.

“Honestly I think it’s a crime to separate someone for any reason against that legislation is trying to be passed,” she exclaimed.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter users had thoughts:

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at The People's Voice. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)