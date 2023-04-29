Brittney Griner: ‘It’s a Crime’ To Stop Biological Men Competing in Women’s Sports

Banning biological men who claim to be transgender women from competing against natural-born women is a “crime”, according to WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Griner, who was arrested and imprisoned in Russia on drug charges and was released when Biden traded an arms dealer for her, was speaking to reporters on the eve of the WNBA season.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“There are number of states that are moving to aggressively prevent transgender athletes playing. Where is that going to rank on your radar when it comes to advocating for transgender athletes being able to play?” a reporter asked Griner.

Griner has been very open for her support of the radical left agenda, and it appears she is also all-in for transgenderism.

“That ranks high on the list of things I’ll be fighting for and speaking up against,” said Griner.

“Everyone deserves the right to play. Everyone deserves the right to come here and sit in these seats and feel safe and not feel that there’s a threat and that they can’t be who they are.”

But she went on with a more pointed accusation.

“Honestly I think it’s a crime to separate someone for any reason against that legislation is trying to be passed,” she exclaimed.

Brittney Griner claims it’s a “crime” to stop biological males from being able to compete against women in sports. pic.twitter.com/CTM9mV9nDz — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 28, 2023

Unsurprisingly, Twitter users had thoughts:

Brittney Griner has basketball career because she’s taller than other women. That’s it. If athletic men were allowed to play with her, she would be bagging groceries somewhere. Shes so obsessed with the woke stuff, she’s sacrificing the future of women’s sports. — T.J. Moe (@TJMoe28) April 28, 2023

So college players who don’t get drafted to the NBA can “transition” and go to the WNBA? — Richard “Dick” Whitman (🌎/21M) (@GhostofWhitman) April 28, 2023

Her interpretation of what is and what isn't a crime based on her history is likely incorrect. Do not hire her as a legal consultant.

. Throw the ball through the hoop. Good job — John Imm Prosthetics (@flocularist) April 28, 2023