CNN Admit ‘Trump Was Right’ and Biden Told a Bare-Faced Lie About Hunter’s Business Deals

CNN’s Jake Tapper admitted Friday afternoon that Donald Trump was 100% correct and Joe Biden was lying to the nation about Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals when the two addressed the issue during a 2020 presidential debate.

Tapper was part of a panel talking about the Biden family scandal embroiling the president and his administration as Congressional Republicans dig into Hunter’s foreign business dealings and his father’s alleged “influence” in securing over $20 million in bribes since he took office as vice president in 2009.

He pointed to a Washington Post story about Hunter Biden admitting in court that he made “$2.4 million in income in 2017 and $2.2 million in income in 2018 — most of which came from Chinese or Ukrainian interests.”

“And this directly goes against what Joe Biden said in the debate in 2020 with Donald Trump,” Tapper said before playing a clip of Biden denying that Hunter made money from Chinese business dealings while Trump berated Biden, saying that his son “made a fortune in Ukraine, in China, in Moscow.”

“Trump was right,” Tapper added. “I mean, [Hunter] did make a fortune from China, and Joe Biden was wrong. I don’t know that he was lying about it. He might not have been told by Hunter, but this blind spot is a problem.” WATCH:

CNN's Jake Tapper: "Trump was right.. Biden was wrong." pic.twitter.com/IYaa2NPVT2 — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) August 18, 2023

DailyWire report: According to a memo released last week by Republicans on the House Oversight Committee, international bank records reveal that oligarchs from Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan paid millions of dollars to Hunter Biden, his Rosemont Seneca entities, and his business partner Devon Archer — in some cases for work services (such as his board role at Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings), in other cases less clear — while Joe Biden was vice president.

“It appears no real services were provided other than access to the Biden network, including Joe Biden himself. And Hunter Biden seems to have delivered,” Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said in a statement. “This is made clear,” Comer added, by meals at Café Milano in Washington, D.C., where then-Vice President Joe Biden “dined with oligarchs from around the world who had sent money to his son.”

In a recent appearance before the House Oversight Committee, Archer testified to Biden attending dinners with his son’s business partners, as shown in a lightly-redacted transcript released by the panel. Archer indicated that Joe Biden did not discuss anything of consequence during these meals or in calls with Hunter’s associates, though he repeatedly emphasized how the Biden family “brand” went a long way in their ventures.