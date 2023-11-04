CNN Producer Quietly Settles Lawsuit With 9-Year-Old He Raped

A disgraced CNN producer who was convicted for raping a 9-year-old child has quietly settled a lawsuit against him brought on behalf of the child.

The pedophile producer, John Griffin, induced the child’s mother to bring the child to his home for $3,500 so that he could repeatedly rape her.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Griffin made the girl “perform lewd sex acts on her adoptive mother as Griffin watched,” Fox News reports. Additionally, “A drone that Griffin operated captured him in his underwear and the completely nude child standing next to him, according to a court filing.”

Ex-CNN producer John Griffin settles lawsuit with 9-year-old girl he sexually abused in Vermont homehttps://t.co/i1MhHF8T9P — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 3, 2023

100percentfedup.com reports: The victim, who was 9 years old at the time of the incident, has not been named due to victim’s rights laws but received $15 million in the settlement struck this week.

The girls mother is also facing child abuse and sexual assault charges due to her role in the incident, but her case is still ongoing.

Griffin’s wife filed for divorce after he was convicted in criminal court, where he was serving 19 years and will serve another 15 on supervised release.

During his supervised release, Griffin “cannot have contact with people under the age of 18, except in the presence of an adult who has been approved by a probation officer, and is prohibited from being in areas where children congregate, such as schools, playgrounds and theme parks, unless approved by the probation office beforehand.”