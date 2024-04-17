Controversial TikTok Star Kyle Marisa Roth Dead At 36

TikTok influencer Kyle Marisa Roth has died unexpectedly at the age of 36.
Her sister announced the news on social media Monday, saying that she “passed away last week.” The cause of death has not been disclosed.
Roth, who was known for for sharing controversial celebrity gossip and discussing Hollywood blind items, had recently exposed Oprah and Dave Geffen.
She started many of her videos saying: “You want more? I’ll give you more” and had more than 200,000 followers on the platform.
In an announcement on Instagram on 15 April, Roth’s sister Lindsay shared with fans that the TikTokker had died from unknown causes.
“As a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life,” Lindsay wrote. “We don’t know [what] happened yet.”
Her Mother Jacquie Cohen Roth told NBC News: “Kyle truly loved so fiercely. She was a truth seeker. A truth teller. It means so much to us as a family this incredible outpouring of love and support that the world, literally the world, is giving to us”