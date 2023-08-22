Democrats Propose Law That Will Allow Gangs To Shoot People at Night

Democrats in Chicago have unveiled a new law that will give criminals the green light to shoot and kill people during nighttime hours.

Chicago Alderman Maria Hadden sent an email to fellow Democratic lawmakers in which she promoted a radical solution to tackling violent crime proposed by a group called Native Sons.

The proposed law involves politely asking gang members to restrict their deadly shootings to between 9 pm and 9 am.

“We have to start somewhere,” said Native Sons co-founder Tatiana Atkins.

“Our goal is to approach our city’s gun violence problem strategically and not all at once.”

“Things didn’t become this way overnight and change won’t happen overnight.”

“Under this ordinance, we ask that people stop associating with and glorifying’ shooters,’ stop glorifying ‘switches,’ and stop wearing those ski masks everywhere which perpetuates you as some ‘opp,’” Atkins said.

“When those who live a certain lifestyle try to hang with ‘regular’ class citizens, they put everyone at risk.”

“Switches” turn semi-automatic handguns into automatic-firing weapons.

“If people know that after a certain hour, the likelihood of them being shot by an unknown and unprovoked assailant are at a higher risk, they will be less likely to be out and about, and they may become more proactive with the supervision of their children,” Atkins declared.

“At the end of the day, 5-year-olds are being killed by gun violence, 14-year-olds are being killed by gun violence, 78-year-olds are being killed by gun violence, pregnant women are being killed by gun violence, young boys with bright futures are being killed by gun violence, fathers are being killed by gun violence, and this shouldn’t be happening.”

“I myself have reached out to active gang members in regards to this ordinance and have had more positive feedback than negative and have even had some of them (a small few) post this ordinance to their social media as well,” Atkins added.

“We live in a trend society, let’s get the right things trending – the more media, government officials, and community residents believe in this ordinance and stand behind it, the more likely the people will align with the ordinance.”

Slaynews.com reports: A February 2023 report found Chicago had the highest number of homicides for a major city in the United States in 2022.

Chicago had 697 total homicides; Philadelphia had 516, New York City had 438, Houston had 435, and Los Angeles had 382.

The report revealed that Democrat-controlled Chicago had led the nation for the last 11 consecutive years.