DHS Head Ousted by Congress for ‘Facilitating Child Sex Slavery’

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was ousted during Congressional hearing on Tuesday for facilitating child sex trafficking across the southern border.

Senator Ron Johnson tore into Mayorkas, telling him “you ought to resign,” and asking that if border security is “a priority, how did we let four or five million people into this country in a little more than two years?”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) berates DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas during a Homeland Security budget hearing:



“You are failing *miserably* … Do you not care? Do you not have just an ounce of human compassion? … You just sit there looking with a blank look on your face.” pic.twitter.com/pA7chVn34W — The Recount (@therecount) April 18, 2023

Summit.news reports: Senator Josh Hawley also tore into Mayorkas, after reading out a New York Times report that details how the Biden administration has allowed thousands of unaccompanied migrant children to come across the border, illegally and pressured agencies to skip the vetting process, and ignored warnings that the migrant children were at risk of being exploited for labor or sex trafficking.

“You have at every stage facilitated this modern day indentured servitude of minor children,” Hawley told Mayorkas, adding “Why should you not be impeached for this?”

When Mayorkas claimed Hawley was “misstating the facts so terribly,” the Senator shot back “I am reading you the facts from articles in the news and your usual modus operandi is, which you are doing again today, which is to deny, deny, deny.”

“Why have you permitted 345,000 children to come into this country unaccompanied? Why have you permitted thousands of them to be abused and exploited?” Hawley continued.

When Mayorkas tried to pivot and blame the Trump administration, Hawley fired back “A moment ago, you were crowing about how you treat children so well, and yet we find tens of thousands of children who are forced to work as slaves because of your policies and you turn around and blame a prior administration.”

He continued, “Mr. Secretary, this is par for the course for you. You do it every time you appear before this committee, you do it every time you appear before Congress. I, for one, am sick and tired of it and thousands of children are in physical danger — danger — because of what you are doing. You should’ve resigned long ago. And if you cannot change course, you should be removed from office.”

Watch:

Hawley later appeared on FOX News with Laura Ingraham, and charged that “Mayorkas has facilitated the biggest child smuggling and trafficking operation in American history.”

The Senator added, “345,000 children have come across this border because of their policies. Where have they gone? They have lost track of them. Where have they gone? Right into the hands of smugglers who are now making them work overnight shifts in factories. They are making them pay them back for the smuggling fees. It is modern-day slavery. It is child labor. This administration is facilitating it. You played the clips. They don’t care.”

“It’s all about the open-border mania. They are willing to sacrifice kids into a life of slavery if that serves their purpose to have an open border,” Hawley further asserted, adding “Here’s the other dirty little secret. They are happy to work with these global multinational corporations who don’t want to pay American workers. They don’t want to pay legal immigrants. They’ll take child labor because they don’t have to pay them… The administration is happy to give them the child labor rather than pay American workers an honest salary.”

“Out of those 345,000 kids who have come across the border unaccompanied in just the last couple of years, the Biden administration has completely lost track of almost 90,000 of them,” Hawley further noted.

“They don’t even know where they are. It’s a joke. There’s no enforcement. They haven’t reunited any kids with their families and they are not even trying to, Laura. They don’t care. They are willing to do anything to see the border wide open. If that means kids in slavery, the’re there for it,” the Senator proclaimed.

Turning back to Mayorkas, Hawley urged “He will have to be impeached,” adding “We have to send a clear signal that if you are not willing to enforce the law and you are endangering children and sending them to slavery, we are not going to stand for it in the United States of America.”

Watch:

Senator Marsha Blackburn also appeared on Fox News Tuesday, calling the issue “modern day slavery,” and noting “these children being sent to people that are using them for labor or putting them into gangs or for sex trafficking.”

“We know that Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Resettlement has completely lost track of 85,000 children that have come into this country,” Blackburn continued, adding “We know that you have got over 250,000 unaccompanied alien children and they can’t find 85,000 of them?”

Watch:

The latest figures from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) show that around 40.3 million people are in modern slavery, with 1 in 4 of them children.