Elon Musk Accuses Disney of Aiding and Abetting Pedophiles

Elon Musk has accused Disney CEO Bob Eiger of aiding and abetting pedophiles by continuing to advertise on Facebook and Instagram while boycotting X.

Musk was responding to the New Mexico’s attorney general’s allegation that Meta “created “prime locations” for pedophiles that enabled child rape, solicitation, and trafficking,” according to a CNBC report.

According to a lawsuit filed yesterday against Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook and Instagram are both homes for “sexually explicit content being served to minors, child sexual coercion, or the sale of child sexual abuse material” and the two platforms are ten times worse than actual porn websites for hosting such material.

“Why no advertiser boycott, Bob Eiger? You are endorsing this material!” Musk asked.

“Bob Eiger thinks it’s cool to advertise next to child exploitation material. Real stand up guy,” Musk added.

Modernity.news reports: Last week, Musk notoriously told big advertisers who launched a boycott against X to ‘go fuck themselves’ during a New York Times event, asking if Bob Eiger himself was in the audience.

The boycott was launched in response to Musk replying, “You have said the actual truth” to a post by another X user.

The original tweet stated, “Jewish commun[i]ties have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.”

Apparently, any discussion of that is more offensive than Facebook and Instagram allegedly facilitating actual child abuse and the sex trafficking of minors.

Funny old world.