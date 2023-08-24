Elon Musk Exposes Facebook as Massive ‘CIA Brainwashing Program’

X owner Elon Musk called outed Facebook on Wednesday as being a ‘brainwashing tool’ for the globalist elite, including the U.S. Deep State alphabet agencies.

According to Musk, Facebook is guilty of “manipulating the public almost everywhere on Earth.”

The accusation came in response to a post reading, “Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook has independent fact checkers, is open to all perspectives, and doesn’t interfere in elections. But a new investigation found Facebook is funding activists demanding censorship of their enemies during a national referendum.”

Musk responded, “Facebook is manipulating the public almost everywhere on Earth. That is why they won’t open source their algorithm.”

Infowars.com reports: The Sky News article Musk responded to explained Facebook users who believe the site’s “fact checks” are done by independent and neutral observers are mistaken as the social media platform actually contracts fact-check groups to do its bidding.

Others went to X to voice their frustrations with Facebook’s censorship agenda.

WTF!!! Facebook is using CCP censorship tactics while also having shipped our data off into the CCP’s hands 🤔 https://t.co/izsfG4FeFi — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 23, 2023

Facebook is a censorious nasty disgusting social media platform that does way more horrible things that we can even fathom https://t.co/HselDhwrYA — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) August 23, 2023

Our Facebook page is worthless now. It's been throttled to death because of fact checks "paid for by grants from Facebook." https://t.co/cWL2Szljkg — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) August 23, 2023

The system is all corrupt. @facebook is corrupt and is funding censorship, funding activists who demand that their enemies be silenced, according to a fresh investigation. The fact-checkers are all fake. It's pure deception, evil. May God help us allhttps://t.co/9M06axRXbv — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) August 23, 2023

While it’s far from perfect, Musk’s X remains the most pro-First Amendment major social media platform and is allowing We The People to participate in the information war.