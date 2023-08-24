Elon Musk Exposes Facebook as Massive ‘CIA Brainwashing Program’

August 24, 2023 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Elon Musk exposes Facebook as CIA brainwashing program
X owner Elon Musk called outed Facebook on Wednesday as being a ‘brainwashing tool’ for the globalist elite, including the U.S. Deep State alphabet agencies.

According to Musk, Facebook is guilty of “manipulating the public almost everywhere on Earth.”

The accusation came in response to a post reading, “Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook has independent fact checkers, is open to all perspectives, and doesn’t interfere in elections. But a new investigation found Facebook is funding activists demanding censorship of their enemies during a national referendum.”

Musk responded, “Facebook is manipulating the public almost everywhere on Earth. That is why they won’t open source their algorithm.”

Infowars.com reports: The Sky News article Musk responded to explained Facebook users who believe the site’s “fact checks” are done by independent and neutral observers are mistaken as the social media platform actually contracts fact-check groups to do its bidding.

Others went to X to voice their frustrations with Facebook’s censorship agenda.

While it’s far from perfect, Musk’s X remains the most pro-First Amendment major social media platform and is allowing We The People to participate in the information war.

