Brazil High Court Rules Online ‘Hate Speech’ Punishable by Five Year Prison Sentence

Brazil’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that online hate speech is now punishable by prison, in a decision applauded by the far-left da Silva regime.
The 9-1 ruling puts hate speech on the same legal level as racism, which was already punishable by prison in Brazil.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Justice Edson Fachin, the lead judge on the case, said in his ruling it was a “constitutional imperative” to give LGBTQ+ citizens special protection under the law.
Barrons.com reports: Hate speech is punishable by prison terms of two to five years in Brazil.
“Victory against LGBT-phobia,” transgender lawmaker Erika Hilton posted on social media, celebrating the ruling.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- President Trump Tells Tucker ‘Deep State’ Will Try To Kill Him Before 2024 - August 24, 2023
- German Gov’t Considers Allowing ‘Body Exploration Rooms’ for Children and Pedophiles - August 24, 2023
- Elon Musk Exposes Facebook as Massive ‘CIA Brainwashing Program’ - August 24, 2023