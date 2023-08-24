Brazil High Court Rules Online ‘Hate Speech’ Punishable by Five Year Prison Sentence

Fact checked
August 24, 2023 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, World 0
Brazil high court rules hate speech is punishable by prison
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Brazil’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that online hate speech is now punishable by prison, in a decision applauded by the far-left da Silva regime.

The 9-1 ruling puts hate speech on the same legal level as racism, which was already punishable by prison in Brazil.

Justice Edson Fachin, the lead judge on the case, said in his ruling it was a “constitutional imperative” to give LGBTQ+ citizens special protection under the law.

JOIN THE FIGHT: BECOME A CITIZEN JOURNALIST TODAY!

Barrons.com reports: Hate speech is punishable by prison terms of two to five years in Brazil.

“Victory against LGBT-phobia,” transgender lawmaker Erika Hilton posted on social media, celebrating the ruling.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Knight of Joseon (https://joseon.com)
Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)