EU’s Social Media Censorship Laws Are Now Officially Enforceable

The European Union’s draconian new laws on social media content have officially come into force

The internet has created a global platform allowing almost anyone on the planet to access and share huge amounts of information, so it’s hardly surprising that governments and globalists want to be able to filter what is being said and what is heard…for their own benefit.

Because of this, in early 2022, the EU Commission, using ‘covid’ as a convenient cover, heralded the passage of the “Digital Services Act” (DSA).

Since August 25 this year, the 19 largest digital platforms in Europe became subject to the Digital Services Act,

Today, the Digital Services Act — #DSA — becomes legally enforceable for Very Large Online Platforms & Search Engines.



These systemic platforms play a very important role in our daily lives — so it was time for the EU to set our own rules.



A safer Internet for everyone 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/fGPCERx5mW — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) August 25, 2023

Activist post reports: The DSA was presented as a tool for the EU to “rein in” the power of social media corporations, but in reality its primary purpose is to give the EU legal precedence to force Big Tech companies to apply EU censorship standards to their platforms even if they are not European based businesses. In other words, the goal is to force the entire Western world to accept the European governance of online speech while ignoring national boundaries and constitutional protections. Similar to China’s “Great Fire Wall”, the EU plans to use the DSA as a means to shut down domestic access to offending websites and content. But where the EU situation is unique is in their focus on controlling speech outside of Europe as well. That is to say, information and speech among non-Europeans could still be identified as a threat to their leftist sensibilities and cited as a reason for sanctioning a website altogether.

The 2022 Disinformation Code contains a series of 44 “Commitments,” some of which are further subdivided into “Measures.” When a company becomes a signatory, it submits a subscription document identifying which Commitments (and, more specifically, which Measures) it is signing up for. Twitter’s June 2022 subscription document indicates that Twitter has committed, among other things, to: “defund the dissemination of disinformation and misinformation,” “prevent the misuse of advertising systems to disseminate misinformation or disinformation,” and “put in place or further bolster policies to address both misinformation and disinformation.”

Who gets to determine what constitutes “disinformation?” A group of faceless and unelected bureaucrats on the other side of the world from Twitter headquarters. How Musk plans to meet the requirements of the DSA without crushing the renewed surge of free speech on the site is not entirely clear. In theory, armies of mass flaggers operating out of places like Germany can now seek out tweets they don’t like in the US and have posts erased, or accounts locked and banned, even if the info presented is factually accurate.

That which the EU considers “hate speech” and “disinformation” is based in far-left ideology and zealotry, not on clearly defined and reasonable guidelines. That which progressives deem acceptable today will ultimately become outlawed tomorrow. Adapting to their rules means abandoning any semblance of a free environment. There is no free speech in Europe.