FEMA Order Surfaces for ‘Media Blackout’ of Maui Disaster Images As Official Narrative Unravels

FEMA is attempting to stop the media and citizen journalists from reporting on the real situation on the ground in Maui, Hawai’i as the elite’s official narrative about what caused the disaster continues to unravel.
A FEMA letter dated August 19, 2023 urges an official media blackout on new disaster footage from Maui.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
It was signed off on as Justin Angel Knighton, who is the Director of FEMA’s Office of External Affairs.
“A person wishing to stay anonymous has sent me this email by FEMA sent to their nonprofit who is headed to Maui to help with disaster relief,” Anthony Cabasa reported. “They say they are being asked to STOP posting any images or videos while on the ground effective immediately.”
The August 19 letter reads:
“Out of respect for those who perished, we were asked by Maui County officials to pause on posting on social media and elsewhere new imagery of damage/disaster/debris starting now. They are asking for a full stop on disaster imagery going forward. At this time, we have not been asked to take any photos or video down. Our team on the ground is coordinating with the County for further guidance to ensure we remain fully aligned. Cultural sensitivity is of the utmost importance in all our response and recovery activities to this disaster.”
This squares with other reports, such as that given by Fox News’ Will Cain.
Nick Sortor is one such citizen journalist doing yeoman’s work shedding light on the deteriorating situation in Maui.
When Sortor was asked if the military ever mobilized to set up camps and supplies for survivors, his response was sobering.
“It’s essentially ALL volunteer and non-profit operations,” he said. “FEMA is doing practically nothing. Very frustrating.”
Nonetheless, FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell insists that she and Biden have been in close communication throughout the entire disaster response.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@thepeoplesvoice.tv
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- FEMA Order Surfaces for ‘Media Blackout’ of Maui Disaster Images As Official Narrative Unravels - August 23, 2023
- Bill Gates Declares Everyone on Earth Must Prove Their Identity Using His ‘Global Digital ID System’ - August 23, 2023
- Fauci: Lockdowns ‘Completely Justified,’ Should Be Used Again To ‘Get Everyone Vaccinated’ - August 23, 2023