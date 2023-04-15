Former NHL Player Dead After Sudden Heart Attack Aged 38

Raymond Sawada, a former NHL player for the Dallas Stars, died suddenly earlier this week after suffering a heart attack. He was 38.

Sawada played for the Dallas Stars in the 2008-09 season and, following his retirement from professional hockey in 2016, became a firefighter in British Columbia.

The Gateway Pundit reports: On Monday, the young Canadian athlete was playing in a hockey game with the Richmond Cowboys when he suddenly suffered a heart attack.

Sawada left behind his wife and two young daughters, ages 9 and 6, whom he coached in hockey.

Just before the game, he had been celebrating the birthday of his 9-year-old daughter Victoria.

In a GoFundMe fundraiser for Sawada’s family, the organizer wrote, “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we share the devastating news of the sudden passing of Ray Sawada.”

“At age 38, Ray passed away on the evening of Monday April 10, 2023, while playing the game he loved.”

The Dallas Stars honored their former player and offered their condolences to the deceased athlete’s friends and family in a tweet, saying, “It is with heavy hearts we mourn the passing of former Stars player, Raymond Sawada. Our love goes out to his family, friends, and all the people he impacted in hockey and as a firefighter in his community.”