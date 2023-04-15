UK Airports Must Be Closed To Reach 2050 ‘Climate Target’ Says UK Govt Report

113 SHARES LinkedIn Email Reddit Telegram

Professor Norman Fenton recently posted what he described as an an innocuous twitter thread about the implications of the UK Government’s target of ‘Net Zero’ by 2050.

1. Reminder of what ‘net zero’ really means. This graphic from UK Govt FIRES project. Key points: all airports except Heathrow, Belfast & Glasgow to close by 2030. NO FLYING at all by 2050. No new petrol/diesel cars by 2030; by 2050 road use restricted to 60% of today’s level. pic.twitter.com/0s0dI9kAHK — Prof Norman Fenton (@profnfenton) April 9, 2023

Prior to his retirement, Dr Norman was the Professor of Risk Information Management in the School of Electronic Engineering and Computer Science at Queen Mary University of London.

Following his post, which went viral, he was invited on to Laura Ingraham popular Fox news show to discuss the matter….is the world finally waking up to what net zero really means?

A team of academic have called for the closure of every UK airport to ensure that greenhouse gas emissions are brought down to zero in 2050

Their report states that to obey the law of the Climate Change Act the public will be required to stop doing anything that causes emissions regardless of its energy source

This means that all UK airports will be ordered to close, eating beef and lamb will be banned, and construction of new buildings must cease, in order to meet the legal commitment of zero emissions by 2050.

The report, produced by academics at Oxford University and Imperial College London for the British Government, says that all airports should close between 2020 and 2029 with the exception of Heathrow, Glasgow and Belfast. These would close between 2030 and 2049.

In one of the most incredible reports about UK climate policy to date, the academics also call for eating beef and lamb to be banned, and for people to turn their heating down at home and wear more clothes to keep warm instead.

In addition, the report states that to obey the law of the Climate Change Act the public will be required to stop doing anything that causes emissions regardless of its energy source. According to the report this will require the public to never eat beef or lamb ever again.

To do this national consumption of beef and lamb will drop by 50% between 2020 and 2029. Then between 2030 and 2049 beef and lamb will be “phased out”.

The report also confirms that construction of new building must cease by 2050 –

The underlying point is that any asset which uses carbon will have essentially zero value in 2050. This in turn may encourage greater use in the run up to 2050 – for example, putting up new buildings at a much faster rate for the next 30 years, knowing that construction must then halt.

The report was released in November 2019 and was authored by ‘UK Fires’, a collaboration between the Universities of Cambridge, Oxford, Nottingham, Bath and Imperial College London – the home of Professor Neil Ferguson.

Entitled ‘Absolute Zero’, the report is a research collaboration in which the authors reveal what the UK must do to meet it’s legal requirement to reach net zero emissions by 2050, and it makes for harrowing reading.

However, the timeline of events may speed up significantly because the Government enshrined a new target in law in April 2021 to slash emissions by 78% by the year 2035.

The authors of the report state the key messages are as follows –

In addition to reducing our energy demand, delivering zero emissions with today’s technologies requires the phasing out of flying, shipping, lamb and beef, blast-furnace steel and cement.

They also state this on jobs and location –

There are two key implications for how we live our lives: first, buildings will become much more expensive because the restrictions on building which generate substantial scarcities; second, transport will become much more expensive because the limits on air travel will generate excess demand for other forms of transport.

Those who are starting secondary school now, in 2019, will be 43 in 2050. Thinking about what education is appropriate for a very different set of industries is a key question. Should we still be training airplane pilots? Or aeronautical engineers?

And they state this on implementation of the requirements –

The changes in behaviour to achieve Absolute Zero are clearly substantial. In principle, these changes could be induced through changing prices and thus providing clear incentives for behaviour to change. The alternative is that the government prohibits certain types of behaviour and regulates on production processes.

You may be wondering how on earth they are going to get the support of the public in shutting the airports and stopping the consumption of beef and lamb?

Well, we could argue they are already well on their way to ensuring the closure of many airports thanks to the draconian laws that the British people have been living under since March 2020 in the name of protecting the NHS and saving lives.

Is it just a coincidence that four months after the release of the report, the UK Government brought in the coronavirus act and implemented a national lockdown which has decimated the travel industry? A quick read through the report certainly suggests the real reason for lockdown may have been so that the Government can meet its legal commitment to reduce emissions.

They will get the support just as they got the support for implementing ridiculous, draconian laws under the guise of stopping the spread of Covid-19. Laws which have decimated small business, taken away our freedoms, and created what will be the greatest health crisis to have ever been due to turning the NHS into the National Covid Service and then the National Vaccination Service.

They managed all the above through psychological manipulation and coercion. That is not an opinion, it is fact, and it is all documented in official UK Government documents which you can read here, and here.

And they are going to use the exact same tactics to ensure you allow all airports to close and never eat beef or lamb again, this is what the ‘Absolute Zero’ report recommends the UK Government implements to achieve their legally required targets

