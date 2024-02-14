Fully Jabbed Coyotes Lineman Tony Hutson Dies at 49 – Doctors Baffled

Fully vaccinated former Dallas Cowboys lineman Tony Hutson has died at the age of 49, leaving doctors and family baffled.

The otherwise healthy 6’3″, 315-pound guard played 20 games throughout his six years with the NFL, which also included a short time at the Washington Red Skins.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

According to reports, the cause of death has not been determined.

Conservativeinstitute.org reports: After four seasons with Dallas, he joined the Washington Redskins in 2000, where he played three games. He was signed by the Oakland Raiders in 2001 but released before the season started over a triceps injury.

Hutson played offensive tackle at MacArthur High School in Texas, and later played college football at Kilgore College and Northeastern Oklahoma State University, where he was recognized as an all-American.

A former Cowboys teammate paid tribute to Hutson on Facebook.

“Our 1996 Dallas Cowboys rookies had a special bond,” teammate Randall Godfrey wrote. “He made several trips to Valdosta to help with my annual football camps. I cherished every moment that he had me crying after laughing so hard.”

Godfrey added, “You caught us off guard with this one. Take your rest my brother. Gone too soon.”