Fully Vaccinated Fox News Reporter and Wife Announce They Both Have Turbo Cancer

Emmy Award winning Fox 4 morning reporter Matt Stewart has announced that he and his wife Chrissy have been diagnosed with turbo cancer.

Matt and Chrissy Stewart were both fully vaccinated and Matt was a prominent campaigner in Kansas City through his work as a TV news anchor in promoting the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines to the population.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

However, three years after a minor colon cancer scare, Matt has revealed that the cancer came roaring back and has metastasized around his body.

“Friends, I have some devastating news to share with all of you. I have been feeling a little off mentally lately – dizzy, nauseous, a little double vision,” Stewart wrote on Facebook.

“On Sunday morning, I asked Chrissy to take me to the ER. They did a CT scan on my brain and found a mass in my cerebellum. They scanned the rest of my body and found smaller masses in my lungs, on the L1 of my spine, and on a lymph node outside my rectum.”

Stewart continued to describe a textbook case of turbo cancer.

“We are waiting on the biopsy to determine the exact type of cancer it is, though they are leaning toward colon cancer. They believe a microscopic cancer cell survived my surgery from three and a half years ago and metastasized throughout my body.”

Emmy Award winning FOX 4 Morning Reporter Matt Stewart announces he has Cancer – His Wife has also developed Cancer – 💔



“Friends, I have some devastating news to share with all of you. I have been feeling a little off mentally lately – dizzy, nauseous, a little double vision.… pic.twitter.com/NaiVzj8qN1 — “Sudden And Unexpected” (@toobaffled) July 28, 2024

Rare cancers are exploding in number around the world and behaving in aggressive and unpredictable ways never before seen, according to leading oncologist Dr. William Makis who says that some of his young and healthy patients have died “days or even hours” after diagnosis.

Dr. Makis has diagnosed 20,000 cancer patients in his long and distinguished medical career and says he and his colleagues have never seen anything like this.

World-renowned oncologist and professor Angus Dalgleish, known for his cancer and HIV research, has also urged the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to immediately recall the “fundamentally flawed” Covid mRNA shots.

According to Prof. Dalgleish, the Covid mRNA shots lead to an “uncontrolled amount of spike protein production in the body,” because the modified mRNA containing N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ) allows the mRNA to last in the body for “an indefinite period of time.”