Harris Suggests Young People Shouldn’t Have Children Because Of Climate Change

Vice President Kamala Harris suggested young people shouldn’t have children because of climate change.

Newly resurfaced video posted on social media shows the Vice President speaking at Reading Area Community College in September 2023, as part of the “Fight For Our Freedoms” college tour.

InfoWars reports: Harris talks about so-called “climate anxiety” among young Americans and fears that having children is an immoral thing to do because of climate change.

“I’ve heard young leaders talk with me about a term they’ve coined called ‘climate anxiety,’ which is fear of the future and the unknown, of whether it makes sense for you to even think about having children,” the Vice President said.

It's almost like these people don't want young people starting families or something. Really weird stuff. https://t.co/b3dot3ZCOh — JD Vance (@JDVance) July 27, 2024

The short clip was posted to Twitter by Donald Trump Jr., and then retweeted and commented on by various influential figures, including Donald Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance

“It’s almost like these people don’t want young people starting families or something. Really weird stuff,” Vance Tweeted.

Vance has come under fire from commentators and the mainstream media since being picked by Trump, for comments he made about “childless cat ladies” and suggestions that tax rates should favour families with children. Vance has come out swinging in response, calling the Democrats “anti-child” and “anti-family.”