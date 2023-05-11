Biden Gets Lost On Stage…Again

US President Joe Biden squinted and mumbled his way through while reading a teleprompter at SUNY Westchester Community College, New York on Wednesday.…..then got lost on stage.

As well as telling awkward stories about his family and lying about his accomplishments, he falsely claimed that House Republicans will cut veterans’ health care visits if they don’t bend to his demands on the debt ceiling.

Biden falsely claims Republicans want to "cut" veterans' health care.



That's a lie — even the Washington Post says Biden is taking "the spin to a Four-Pinocchio extreme." pic.twitter.com/zJYZnxNUyf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 10, 2023

But to cap if all off he couldn’t remember which way to get off the stage?

Biden is lost on stage AGAIN today..



In case you were wondering if he is still not mentally fit to serve. pic.twitter.com/L9SXaXkcs6 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 10, 2023

There are two ways to get on and off the stage, but when he gets lost, which is nearly all the time, Biden always need to check with someone else…