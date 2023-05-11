Biden Gets Lost On Stage…Again

May 11, 2023 Niamh Harris News, US 0
Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden squinted and mumbled his way through while reading a teleprompter at SUNY Westchester Community College, New York on Wednesday.…..then got lost on stage.

As well as telling awkward stories about his family and lying about his accomplishments, he falsely claimed that House Republicans will cut veterans’ health care visits if they don’t bend to his demands on the debt ceiling.

But to cap if all off he couldn’t remember which way to get off the stage?

There are two ways to get on and off the stage, but when he gets lost, which is nearly all the time, Biden always need to check with someone else…

