Goldie Hawn Claims She Was Abducted by Aliens Who Touched Her With the ‘Finger of God’

Goldie Hawn has revealed details of a bizarre encounter with extraterrestrials who abducted her when she was younger.

The ‘Death Becomes Her’ actress appeared on Apple Fitness+’s “Time to Walk” where she claimed that an alien once touched her face, and it “felt like the finger of God.”

“It was the most benevolent, loving feeling,” she said of her strange encounter. “This was powerful. It was filled with light.”

Hawn said that once the exchange ended, she felt like she was “bursting out of a forcefield.”

“That was a time when, you know, there was a lot of UFO sightings,” she said. “I remember this so clearly… I went outside my door, and I sat on the little ledge, and I looked up at the dark sky.”

Hawn said the alien creature had “triangle-shaped heads,” that had no ears and a “slash for a mouth.”

“I saw all these stars, and all I could think of was, ‘How far does this go? How little are we? Are we the only planet in the whole wide universe that has life on it?’

“I said, ‘I know you’re out there, I know we’re not alone, and I would like to meet you one day.’”

Nypost.com reports: The actress claims the ordeal took place around five decades ago when she was working as a dancer in her 20s on the West Coast.

Hawn said a similar instance happened when she sat alone in her friend’s car just four months after her initial extraterrestrial encounter.

Recalling a “high-pitched sound” ringing in her ear, Hawn claims she saw three creatures appear in front of her.

“They were silver in color, slash for a mouth, tiny little nose, no ears,” she shared. “They were pointing at me, pointing at me in the car as if they were discussing me like I was a subject. And they were droning.”

“I was paralyzed. And I thought, ‘Oh my God. I want to get up.’ I didn’t know if it was real or not real,” she added.

Years later, the “Private Benjamin” actress visited an area where many crop circles had been appearing and had a vivid dream the night before her trip there.

“I was looking over a valley and saw six lights came up over the mountain,” she said of her dream.

“We got to the spot [the next day], and, by God, I was standing on this hill, looking down over a valley that was dark. That was exactly the spot in my dream.”

“We can never ever lose our wonder,” she added. “It’s just no fun. It’s really an important aspect of being an adventurer, where nothing is impossible.”