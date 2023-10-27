WEF Scientists Unveil ‘Air mRNA’ To Force Vax ‘Conspiracy Theorists’

A group of WEF scientists have unveiled a new ‘Air Vax’ which uses airborne aerosols to deliver mRNA vaccines into people’s lungs without their consent.

WEF-funded scientists at Yale developed the “Air Vax” to combat vaccine hesitancy among so-called ‘conspiracy theorists’. The new method bypasses the need for traditional injections as it can be pumped into the air and used to vaccinate large crowds of unsuspecting people via the air they are breathing.

Neon Nettle reports: The mRNA in “Air Vax” is encapsulated into polymer nanoparticles, according to reports.

Following a study on mice, the results led researchers to declare that this “new method of delivery could radically change the way people are vaccinated.”

Air Vax can get the job done without a needle and syringe, allowing for greater vaccine coverage.

Scientists say the method will help the government to deliver vaccines for Covid and other viruses to people in remote areas of the world.

It will also overcome low vaccination rates among those who don’t want to get the injections.

The paper explains:

“The ability to efficiently deliver mRNA to the lung would have applications for vaccine development, gene therapy, and more.

“That such mRNA delivery can be accomplished by encapsulating mRNAs of interest within optimized poly(amine-co-ester) polyplexes [nanoparticles].”

Cellular and molecular physiologist Mark Saltzman led the research, which is being hailed by vaccine advocates.

However, the news raises major concerns that an “Air Vax” delivery system will allow for the airborne spraying of vaccines onto populations without their consent.

While the traditional needle and syringe method requires a person to roll up his sleeve and get pricked, aerosol mRNA vaccines can simply be sprayed at will.

Anyone nearby will then breathe it in, possibly unknowingly.

In the mouse study, the rodents received two intranasal doses of nanoparticles carrying mRNA COVID-19 polyplexes, also known as PACE.

PACE is described as “a biocompatible and highly customizable polymer.”

Saltzman had previously led a study using a “prime and spike” system to deliver COVID shots.

That method involves both an injection and a spray of spike proteins into the nose.

In his latest study, Saltzman determined that perhaps the injection portion is unnecessary if enough spike-laden nanoparticles can instead be blasted into a person’s nasal cavity.

“In the new report, there is no intramuscular injection,” Saltzman boasts.

“We just gave two doses, a prime and a boost, intranasally, and we got a highly protective immune response.”

“But we also showed that, generally, you can deliver different kinds of mRNA.

“So it’s not just good for a vaccine, but potentially also good for gene replacement therapy in diseases like cystic fibrosis and gene editing …

“We used a vaccine example to show that it works, but it opens the door to doing all these other kinds of interventions.”

If Saltzman’s invention gets approved, the method could be used to pump the Air Vax out of planes to deliver mRNA nanoparticles and spike proteins to the populations of entire cities.

This method would allow for the mass vaccination of the public without having to individually inject each and every person after getting their consent.

It is the same type of oral “nano-vaccine” now being used on shrimp and other seafood and meats to vaccinate them for COVID-19.

“When you put the pieces of the puzzle together, a disturbing picture emerges,” warns Dr. Joseph Mercola.

Once vaccines go airborne, hesitancy will no longer be an obstacle for globalist governments.