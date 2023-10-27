Biden Regime To Introduce Illegal ‘Australia-Style’ Gun Confiscation Scheme

The Biden administration has announced plans to introduce an ‘Australia-Style’ gun confiscation scheme in America in the wake of the Maine shooting.

“The House has a new speaker who said he’s ready to get to work and to find common ground,” Biden’s Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday.

“Now is the time, now is the time to find common ground. Let’s work together to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines, let’s work together to enact universal background checks, require safe storage of guns, and keep guns out of the hands of criminals and dangerous individuals who have no business being armed with a weapon of war.”

Yournews.com reports: Also making remarks about the tragic Maine shooting spree, Vice President Kamala Harris promoted Australia’s 1990s firearms confiscation program as a potential solution to American gun crime.

During a visit to Australia Thursday, Harris said, “Gun violence has terrorized and traumatized so many of our communities in this country. And, let us be clear – it does not have to be this way, as our friends in Australia have demonstrated.”