Putin: Democrats Persecution Of Trump Exposes ‘Rotten Core Of The American Political System’

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimes that the ongoing political persecution of former President Donald Trump is ultimately a “good thing” because it is exposing America’s corrupt political system to the world.
Putin asserted that the criminal cases against Trump are political revenge that shows the fundamental corruption of the United States
Putins remarks on Tuesday mark the first time he has publicly commented on Trump’s legal troubles since the former president was indicted in Georgia last month.
InfoWars reports: During remarks Tuesday at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, Putin weighed in on the Democrats’ prosecutions of Trump, who’s the Republican frontrunner, leading up to the 2024 election, and how they relate to the West’s war against Russia in Ukraine.
“As far as the persecution of Trump, for us, given the current circumstances, what’s happening is a good thing,” Putin began. “Because it’s showing the rotten core of the American political system, which isn’t in a position to teach others about democracy.”
“Everything that’s happening to Trump is the political persecution of a political rival. That’s what it is,” he continued.
“And it’s being done right in front of the eyes of the American public and the whole world. They have exposed their domestic problems.”
“And since they are trying to fight us, this is a good thing because it reveals the true face of our opponents,” he added.
Trump faces over 700 years in prison over four indictments outlining spurious process crime allegations, including hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels, Trump’s retention of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, his role in the January 6 protest, and his efforts to get to the bottom of Georgia’s questionable 2020 election results.
The Democrats are helping Russia by going after Trump and they don’t even know it.
Watch Putin’s full remarks at the Eastern Economic Forum:
