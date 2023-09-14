Putin: Democrats Persecution Of Trump Exposes ‘Rotten Core Of The American Political System’

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimes that the ongoing political persecution of former President Donald Trump is ultimately a “good thing” because it is exposing America’s corrupt political system to the world.

Putin asserted that the criminal cases against Trump are political revenge that shows the fundamental corruption of the United States

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Putins remarks on Tuesday mark the first time he has publicly commented on Trump’s legal troubles since the former president was indicted in Georgia last month.

InfoWars reports: During remarks Tuesday at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, Putin weighed in on the Democrats’ prosecutions of Trump, who’s the Republican frontrunner, leading up to the 2024 election, and how they relate to the West’s war against Russia in Ukraine.

“As far as the persecution of Trump, for us, given the current circumstances, what’s happening is a good thing,” Putin began. “Because it’s showing the rotten core of the American political system, which isn’t in a position to teach others about democracy.”

Incredible!



Putin does NOT say that what is happening to Trump is good because it weakens a rival world power.



He says it's good because it exposes the "rotten core of the American political system…" aka the "deep state."



But I know, we're just conspiracy theorists… pic.twitter.com/0jvf9eXUHa — Jon Herold (@patel_patriot) September 13, 2023