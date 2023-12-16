Food Producers Caught Quietly, Deceitfully Pumping Insects Into Children’s Food

Anybody who care about the health of their family and does not wish to introduce bugs, insects and crickets to their diet will need to start reading labels on food items very closely.

Mainstream food producers have been caught quietly, deceitfully sneaking bugs and various species of insects into ingredients lists for popular, everyday snacks for children as the push to force-feed humanity with insects reaches supermarket shelves.

In recent years, Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum have been stating that humanity must stop consuming red meat and start eating bugs, insects and crickets instead. These plans are now advanced.

E120 and E904 are additives found in many food products which are obtained from insects. There are currently more than one hundred products containing these additives. Disturbingly, most of these products are intended for children.

🚨WARNING TO PARENTS:



They are feeding your children insects without telling you.



If you are feeding your kids anything conventional, there are two ingredients to look out for.



E120 and E904 are additives found in many food products which are obtained from the insects.… pic.twitter.com/KrLoeedUy3 — DiedSuddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) December 15, 2023

Food safety authorities have revealed that these insect-based additives have many side-effects and negative consequences for humans, and have affirmed their impact on various health aspects including hyperactivity in children, allergies, allergic reactions, asthma, and genotoxicity.

Tens of millions of Americans are beginning to finally wake up to the fact that the mainstream media is attempting to normalize bug eating as part of the WEF’s ‘Great Reset‘ agenda.

Convincing the masses to eat worms, crickets and other bugs, has gone from an obscure “conspiracy theory” to an official project in recent months. But for those who have been paying attention, this push has not happened overnight. Over time, numerous mainstream media outlets have devoted their resources to brainwashing the masses into accepting and believing that eating insects is good for their health and the planet.

— LibertySavage (@AxelSavage4) July 14, 2022

Celebrities like Robert Downey Jr., Nicole Kidman, and Kim Kardashian have joined in on the bug train too. Convincing their heavily liberal audiences of the benefits of these protein alternatives. While selling the idea that the change is not monumental.tic for combating the rise in cost of goods and our emerging energy crisis. All under the guise of health and environmental reasons.

Americans who do not want to eat insects have become increasingly skeptical of the whole initiative. Especially after learning that snack foods are now being made with insects (often without consumer knowledge) as a primary ingredient.

For example, a Canadian food brand called ActuallyFoods lists Organic Cricket Flour as one of its ingredients. And Canada also recently announced that it has completed its construction of the world’s largest cricket production facility.

Big companies like PBS America have hosted various events about the health benefits crickets provide. Along with how eating bugs instead of meat can help “our warming planet.”

As Edward Snowden infamously warned on Twitter: “You’re gonna eat the crickets.”

people are like "I'm not going to eat the crickets."



oh you're gonna eat the crickets, brother. they're gonna be everywhere. they're gonna put em in Hot Pockets. your kids are gonna be like "mom! i want the pizza crickets!" — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) July 18, 2022

So, while mainstream outlets and celebrities continue to push for the normalization of insect eating, they simultaneously smear their critics as conspiracy theorists who are missing the point and overshadowing the benefits of the trendy alternatives.

This is all while the same people who tout the claim “you will own nothing and be happy” want us to consume insects for so-called environmental reasons.

Pay attention to how insects are injected into a normal American diet in the coming months, as more stories like the worm “burgers” and cricket flour come to light.

The mainstream media wants to make this transition feel gradual. But luckily more and more consumers are beginning to open their eyes to the ulterior motives at the core of this movement.