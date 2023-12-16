MSM Finally Talks About Vaxx Excess Deaths; FDA Admits ‘Catastrophic’ Life Expectancy Decline

Fox News has become the first mainstream news channel to openly admit the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines are the cause of the huge spike in excess deaths, as the former “conspiracy theory” goes mainstream.

Host Laura Ingraham and guest Dr. Pierre Kory discussed the FDA’s recent admission that the decline in life expectancy has reached “catastrophic” levels post-2020. According to the new study, there is also an alarming rise in cancer rates among young people, and 158,000 more unexpected US deaths than during the same period in 2019. As Ingraham pointed out, that is more than the casualties in every US war since Vietnam.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“There seem to be more tragic stories everyday of young people, especially young men, dropping dead,” said Ingraham. “These figures are staggering.”

“We have to answer the question,” said Dr. Kory, “why are the healthiest elements of society, these are young, employed folks with life insurance, suddenly started dying at rates we have never seen before in 2021. And it continues. It begs the question, what happened in the American workplace in 2021 that led to this unprecedented rate of death?”

Horrifying… Dr. Pierre Kory and Laura Ingraham discussing what's behind the decline in life expectancy, FDA saying that life expectancy decline is "catastrophic", new study finding alarming rise in cancer rates among people under 50, 158000 more unexpected U.S deaths than… pic.twitter.com/JwcRSSOzA7 — Camus (@newstart_2024) December 15, 2023

During the dark days of the Covid plandemic, Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates openly bragged that the entire world would be vaccinated with mRNA by 2030.

Unfortunately for the globalist elite and their tyrannical vision of microchips, open air prisons, and extreme depopulation, the last two years have not gone to plan. In fact, they have been a disaster for the globalists. And now the people are waking up and demanding justice.

Former Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza is under investigation for homicide after emails reveal that from the very start of the vaccinations, he knew the shots were killing people and gave orders to local health authorities to conceal deaths and serious side effects in order to reassure Italian citizens of their safety and to not jeopardize the vaccination campaign.

This bombshell development was reported on by both German and Italian news networks, but completely ignored by the mainstream media in the U.S. Watch: