First World Leader Facing Murder Charges For Pushing mRNA Vaccines on Public

During the dark days of the Covid plandemic, Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates openly bragged that the entire world would be vaccinated with mRNA by 2030.

Unfortunately for the globalist elite and their tyrannical vision of microchips, open air prisons, and extreme depopulation, the last two years have not gone to plan. In fact, they have been a disaster for the globalists.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Rather than complying with the diktats of the elite, the people of the world are waking up and demanding justice. This movement, which started from nothing, has now become so powerful that the first world leader is now facing charges for mass murder over the deaths of millions of people caused by mRNA vaccines.

The mainstream media, beholden to the global elite, are doing everything they can to cover up this story which threatens to discredit everything they have been spoon-feeding their brainwashed audience for years.

But here at the People’s Voice we are not beholden to anybody and that means we can bring you all the details about the world’s first Covid pandemic mass murder inquiry.

Before we dive in, subscribe to the channel if you haven’t already, join the People’s Voice Locals community to join our incredible community and support the channel, and visit collective.thepeoplesvoice.tv to claim a stake in the channel, earn profits, and have a say in what we do.

When historians look back on this era it will be remembered as the time the globalist elite revealed their hand and began to lose their grip on power.

As the people wake up and rise up against them, the elite are acting like cornered rats, desperate to avoid their fate.

Danielle Smith, the premier of Alberta, Canada, became the first politician in the world to issue an apology to the unvaccinated for crimes perpetrated against their human rights by the government during Covid lockdowns.

Given that we now understand Covid vaccines do not stop transmission of the virus, and have caused millions of sudden deaths in young, healthy people, Smith was asked if she would apologize for the government’s authoritarian treatment of the unvaccinated.

If you were relying on mainstream media for your news, you wouldn’t have heard a peep about the first world leader apologizing to the unvaccinated for their human rights being trampled on by the government.

That’s why globalist authoritarians like Al Gore want to ban alternative media.

Apparently the globalists are finding it harder to brainwash the masses now that the people are waking up and rejecting mainstream media.

Globalists like Gore really think we are stupid. But he couldn’t be more wrong. The people are waking up and demanding justice. And as 2023 draws towards its close, we are starting to see the first signs that justice will be served.

“Former Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza is under investigation for homicide after emails reveal that from the very start of the vaccinations, he knew the shots were killing people and gave orders to local health authorities to conceal deaths and serious side effects in order to reassure Italian citizens of their safety and to not jeopardize the vaccination campaign,” InfoWars host Greg Reese declared on X.

This bombshell development was reported on by both German and Italian news networks, but completely ignored by the mainstream media in the U.S.

Now do you understand why Al Gore and the globalists want us to get all of our news from the US mainstream media?

The globalists don’t want you to know that the Rome Public Prosecutor’s office is investigating Roberto Speranza, the Italian government’s Health Minister, for his crimes during the time of COVID measures.

Speranza, known as Italy’s Anthony Fauci, was responsible for the vaccination rollout in Italy. The investigations are the result of complaints related to the so-called AIFA emails from the Italian Medicines Agency. The former director of AIFA, Nicola Magrini, is also under investigation.

The publication of these internal emails revealed that they had been aware of the dangers of the COVID vaccination from the start. The accusation is that the responsible minister and the head of the drug authority misled the public and knowingly and deliberately exposed the entire Italian population to this risk.

The investigations are for murder and serious bodily harm because Speranza and Magrini allegedly gave instructions to the local health authorities to cover up the deaths and serious side effects so the vaccination campaign would not be jeopardized.

Here is the former Health Minister, Roberto Speranza, proudly announcing vaccination statistics in Italy.

“We have now reached a massively significant percentage of vaccinated people in Italy, 89.41%. Therefore, currently in Italy, just over 10% of the population remains unvaccinated.”

Roberto Speranza is now under investigation for lies he allegedly told about the vaccines. Among the crimes he stands accused of are ideological falsehood and murder.

Here is the document, obtained by Reese, that states the former minister, Roberto Speranza and Nicola Magrini are both registered in the investigative records of the Rome Prosecutor’s Office.

Speranza and Magrini are the first to face investigation for their crimes against humanity but they won’t be the last. It’s not just in Italy where the people are waking up and rising up against their abusers.

There are thousands of globalist criminals around the world who must be investigation, their crimes made public, and justice must be served for their crimes against humanity.

Take New Zealand for example. The Ministry of Health granted vaccine exemptions to key staff while hypocritically rolling out the world’s most draconian vaccine mandates and insisting the public be vaccinated.

Sounds like the New Zealand government had the same information as their globalist counterparts in Italy. Sounds like it’s time for a major investigation to get to the bottom of who knew what exactly – and when – before the globalists clear their tracks.

The hypocritical exemptions for the elite were granted by former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s government before she stood down and accepted a new role as the World Economic Forum’s global “disinformation czar.”

The global elite were so impressed by Ardern’s murderous performance in New Zealand, they have elevated her to the role of disinforming the entire world.

We really are living in George Orwell’s future.

But all is not lost. The people are waking up and anyone with a shred of human decency has now admitted that the Covid vaccine rollout was a tyrannical abuse of power and a crime against humanity.

The elite are aware the dam wall is about to burst and their plandemic crimes are about to be exposed to the mainstream.

The Philippines is following closely behind Italy in demanding justice for the crimes perpetrated by the global elite during the pandemic.

Things are about to get hot for the global elite. Thanks to the work of people like yourself, we have spread the word about the truth and destroyed the lies spread by mainstream media, leading to this moment when the world is beginning to wake up and hold the elite to account. But we cannot become complacent.

Why do we need to double-down on our efforts to expose the elite and wake up as many people as possible? Because the World Economic Forum has urged government’s to reduce their populations by 86% “as a matter or urgency” in order to save planet and give the globalist elite a “higher standard of living.”

We are engaged in an existential battle with a 9,000 year old pedophile cult. This is no time to forgive and forget.

Here at the People’s Voice we are determined to continue exposing the elite but we need your help. Visit collective.thepeoplesvoice.tv to own a piece of The People’s Voice and have your say in what we do. Subscribe to the channel and join the People’s Voice Locals community to join our amazing team and gain access to exclusive and uncensored content. I hope to see you there.

Watch: