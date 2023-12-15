UK Study Say Breathing Is Bad For Environment, Contributes To Global Warming

According to a new study the very act of breathing is bad for the environment because it contributes to 0.1% of the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Released by an atmospheric physicist at the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology in Edinburgh named Dr. Nicholas Cowan, the report claims that “small, elevated concentrations of methane (CH4) and nitrous oxide (N2O)” released by humans “both contribute to global warming.”

Cowan said: “We would urge caution in the assumption that emissions from humans are negligible”

InfoWars reports: This study being covered by several mainstream media outlets is another example of the globalist cabal trying to make the average person feel as if they’re a plague on the planet.

The establishment continually pushes a narrative that humanity has to give up their gas-powered technologies, meat consumption, freedom of travel and other modern ways of life in order to allegedly “save the planet.”

Meanwhile, it’s the exempt mega-corporations and nations like China and India that are actually spewing most of the harmful chemicals into the air, water and earth.

For example, the UK study claims its citizens contribute to 0.1% of the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions, which only make up under 1% of global greenhouse emissions.

The absurdity of guilt-tripping humanity for simply existing wasn’t lost on internet users who responded by suggesting the leftists pushing the anti-human narrative should stop breathing first… you know, to save the planet.

