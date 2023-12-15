Critical Care Expert Sounds Alarm On ‘Staggering’ Numbers Of Excess Deaths in US

Critical care physician Dr Pierre Kory joined the “The Insgraham Angle” this week, to discuss why the US has seen a “staggering” 158,000 more deaths among people in 2023 compared to 2019

Host Laura Ingraham started the discussion by pointing out that “In the first nine months of this year, 158,000 more Americans died unexpectedly than in all of 2019. That’s more than the casualties in every war since Vietnam. All of them combined“

She continued: “Now actuarial reports that young people are being disproportionately affected here. Mortality was 26% higher among insured 35 to 44 year olds and 19% for 25 to 34 year olds,” she added that overall COVID deaths have dropped 84% since 2021.

Horrifying… Dr. Pierre Kory and Laura Ingraham discussing what's behind the decline in life expectancy, FDA saying that life expectancy decline is "catastrophic", new study finding alarming rise in cancer rates among people under 50, 158000 more unexpected U.S deaths than… pic.twitter.com/JwcRSSOzA7 — Camus (@newstart_2024) December 15, 2023

InfoWars reports: Dr. Pierre Kory, Chief Medical Officer of the Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, suggested the experimental COVID-19 vaccine has something to do with the excess deaths among young people.

“The timing is really inarguable,” he said. “Why are the healthiest elements of society — these are young, employed folks with life insurance — suddenly started dying at rates we’ve never seen before in 2021? And it continues.”

“We’re left with the question, what happened in the American workplace in 2021 that led to this unprecedented rate of death?”

“We’ve never seen dying at this rate,” he added.

Kory suggested the COVID vaccine is contributing to the spike in death rates since he’s seen far more patients with “long vax” than “long Covid.”

“I specialize in COVID care. Not only acute, but I specialize in Long Covid and Long Vax,” he said. “Long Vax is the chronic illness that’s triggered by the vaccine. It’s way more common than Long Covid. And I have thousands of patients that are decimated. Their health is disturbed.”

Kory called for “answers” from the government he claimed routinely “ignore and dismiss” the alarming findings.

“Sounds like a coverup,” Ingraham replied.

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf recently lamented the “catastrophic” decline in U.S. life expectancy.

We are facing extraordinary headwinds in our public health with a major decline in life expectancy. The major decline in the U.S. is not just a trend. I’d describe it as catastrophic. — Dr. Robert M. Califf (@DrCaliff_FDA) November 30, 2023

Insurance actuaries also predict the trend will continue through 2030, especially among young people.