Adult Woman Who Identifies As A Teenage Boy, Charged With ‘Unlawful Harboring Of Minors’

A 35-year-old Washington state woman who reportedly told police that she identifies as a 15-year-old boy, was charged with ‘unlawful harboring of minors’.
Amanda Dorrough was arrested for sexting and providing alcohol and drugs to runaway teens that she planned to leave town with.
She was charged with ‘unlawful harboring of minors’ after the Vice President of Port Angeles High School contacted authorities when two students told him that Dorrough planned to run away with several teens.
TGP reports: The vice principal also reported to authorities that Dorrough hung out with eight students at a local gully.
Gully pictured below:
The charges against Dorrough for ‘unlawful harboring of minors’ was later dropped and replaced with one count of distribution of a controlled substance.
Dorrough was taken into custody on May 4, the drug charges were brought the following day, and she made bail on May 14. She was adamant in identifying as a 15-year-old and had previously told an officer that she was also a boy. In the weeks that led up to her arrest, police received eleven calls alleging she had acted inappropriately towards minors.
One of the students who hung out with Dorrough told authorities that she had acted “kind of weird toward him” and was often “pedophile-ish.” He explained that she had told him she liked him, and when he didn’t reciprocate, she nearly killed herself.