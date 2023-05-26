Adult Woman Who Identifies As A Teenage Boy, Charged With ‘Unlawful Harboring Of Minors’

A 35-year-old Washington state woman who reportedly told police that she identifies as a 15-year-old boy, was charged with ‘unlawful harboring of minors’.

Amanda Dorrough was arrested for sexting and providing alcohol and drugs to runaway teens that she planned to leave town with.

She was charged with ‘unlawful harboring of minors’ after the Vice President of Port Angeles High School contacted authorities when two students told him that Dorrough planned to run away with several teens.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

TGP reports: The vice principal also reported to authorities that Dorrough hung out with eight students at a local gully.

Gully pictured below:

Grown woman who identifies as 15-year-old boy faces wild claims of drugs, sexting with teen runaways: policehttps://t.co/pHCF8t5085 — Jerry Hale (@JerryHa13390894) May 25, 2023

The charges against Dorrough for ‘unlawful harboring of minors’ was later dropped and replaced with one count of distribution of a controlled substance.

Per The Post Millenial: