Nearly Two Thirds Of Americans Believe Media Is “Truly The Enemy Of The People”

Almost two thirds of Americans believe the media is “truly the enemy of the people” according to a new Rasmussen poll.

The survey found that a total of 59 percent of likely voters either strongly agreed or somewhat agreed with the statement.

Summit News reports: Among Republicans, the belief is even more prevalent at 77 percent. Only a slim majority of Democrats disagree.

The poll also noted that among Democrats there has been an 11 point drop in trust in the media.

Overall, a majority of 52 percent of Americans say they do not trust the political news they are getting from the establishment media.

The survey also found that 52 percent believe the media is bias towards Democrats.