RFK Jr Says “Weaponized” FBI Tried To “Destroy A Sitting President”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has claimed that a “matrix of lies” was used by a “weaponised” FBI in an attempt “to destroy a candidate and then a sitting president.”
The Democratic presidential candidate described it as “a matrix of lies so elaborate as to make a mockery of the democratic ideal of an informed citizenry.”
Summit News reports: RFK Jr. was responding to journalist Matt Taibbi’s reporting on the Durham report, which effectively exonerated President Trump once and for all from bogus charges of Russian collusion, concluding that the FBI had no grounds at all to open an investigation.
“This is no partisan skirmish,” Kennedy tweeted, adding “It is about the political weaponization of the FBI to destroy a candidate and then a sitting President. It’s about a matrix of lies so elaborate as to make a mockery of the democratic ideal of an informed citizenry.”