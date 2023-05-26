RFK Jr Says “Weaponized” FBI Tried To “Destroy A Sitting President”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has claimed that a “matrix of lies” was used by a “weaponised” FBI in an attempt “to destroy a candidate and then a sitting president.”

The Democratic presidential candidate described it as “a matrix of lies so elaborate as to make a mockery of the democratic ideal of an informed citizenry.”

Summit News reports: RFK Jr. was responding to journalist Matt Taibbi’s reporting on the Durham report, which effectively exonerated President Trump once and for all from bogus charges of Russian collusion, concluding that the FBI had no grounds at all to open an investigation.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“This is no partisan skirmish,” Kennedy tweeted, adding “It is about the political weaponization of the FBI to destroy a candidate and then a sitting President. It’s about a matrix of lies so elaborate as to make a mockery of the democratic ideal of an informed citizenry.”

Following @mtaibbi’s terrific reporting on the Durham investigation. This is no partisan skirmish. It is about the political weaponization of the FBI to destroy a candidate and then a sitting President. It’s about a matrix of lies so elaborate as to make a mockery of the… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) May 22, 2023 Kennedy also got the knives out for the media for being complicit in perpetuating the Russian collusion nonsense for years.

“Maybe most alarming of all, the Durham investigation reveals the abject complicity of the mainstream press, which has yet to admit they were taken in by the big lie, propagated it, and now continues to permit those lies to stand as truth,” Kennedy stated.