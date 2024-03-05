FBI Claims ‘Iranian Spy’ Plotting Trump Assassination Is On The Loose

It appears the Deep State are now initiating Plan B, also known as the plot to remove President Donald Trump from the November election by any means necessary.

According to the the FBI, an Iranian intelligence officer is on the loose in the US and is allegedly plotting the assassination of current and former U.S. government officials including Trump in a “revenge” operation motivated by the killing of former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Qasem Soleimani under the Trump administration in 2020.

The FBI’s field office in Miami shared a public alert last week, requesting information on 42-year-old Majid Dastjani Farahani.

“Majid Dastjani Farahani, an Iranian intelligence officer, is wanted for questioning in connection with the recruitment of individuals for various operations in the United States, to include lethal targeting of current and former United States Government officials as revenge for the killing of IRGC-QF Commander Qasem Soleimani,” the FBI stated.

Well is this the start? We have a Iranian Assassin on the lose ! Wonder how he got into the country 🤔 pic.twitter.com/tFi8MfnC2t — Ken Norberg (@NorbergKen) March 5, 2024

Nothing is going as planned for the World Economic Forum and Deep State as we edge closer to the November polls.

Is the “Iranian spy” story just a convenient cover story for the desperate Deep State as they launch Plan B to stop Trump?

The Ukraine money-laundering program is falling apart, NATO got caught red-handed planning direct attacks on Russia, the Supreme Court has put an end to the blue states’ “insurrectionist” nonsense, and Biden is underwater in the polls, and losing more ground every day as traditional Democrat blocs including the youth vote, black Americans and Latinos desert the scandal-plagued octogenarian in their droves.

𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗧𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘀



The FBI in Miami has warned of an Iranian assassin that is wanted in connection to assassination targets against former and current public officials, such as those involved in President Donald Trump's administration.… pic.twitter.com/1RXQQ9sukZ — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) March 4, 2024

“Make no mistake, the goal is to eliminate Trump,” said Shadow of Ezra on X. “Who weakened [the country] and left the borders open? Who has the capability to assassinate a president and then blame another country?

“The Deep State is right on schedule.”