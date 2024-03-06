Doritos’ Trans Brand Ambassador Tweeted About Doing ‘Depraved Things’ To 12-Year-Old

Proving they learned nothing from Bud Light’s Dylan Mulvaney fiasco, Doritos hired Samantha Hudson, a transgender influencer, as a brand ambassador this week. Two days later it was revealed Hudson has a history of boasting about pedophilia, including tweets about doing “depraved things” to a 12-year-old child.

Hudson, 24, appeared in a new partnership with Doritos featuring a 50-second promotional video called ‘Crunch Talks’ that has now been deleted from the brand’s Instagram.

Doritos fired Hudson following massive backlash on social media, as users posted screengrabs of Hudson’s previous pro-pedophilia comments.

DailyMail report: Born Iván González Ranedo, Hudson has identified herself as “anti-capitalist” and “Marxist” in interviews, and claimed in one video to be for “the abolition of [and to] destroy and annihilate the traditional monogamous nuclear family.” A few years ago, she also tweeted about wanting to do “depraved things” to a minor.

Many social media users posted a screenshot of a tweet Hudson made in 2015, writing in Spanish about the seeming assault of a minor.

The post in question read: “I want to do thuggish things to get into a 12-year-old girl’s [expletive].”

Another post translates to: “In the middle of the street in Mallorca in panties and screaming that I’m a nymphomaniac in front of a super beautiful 8-year-old girl.”

In another post, Hudson wrote: “I hate women who are victims of sexual assault and go to self help centers to overcome their trauma. Annoying sl**s.”

Samantha Hudson has been fired by Doritos after a series of disturbing tweets came to light

Hudson apologized for the tweets after they resurfaced, saying they “were pure provocation and in very bad taste.”

She said: “At that time I dedicated myself to saying nonsense, the heavier the better, because I thought that ‘dark humor’ was funny.”

Many took issue with the brand partnership and made reference to Bud Light’s disastrous partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney – which saw Budweiser lose $1.4 billion in sales as a result of a conservative boycott.

“This is disgusting,” said former Trump campaign member Jenna Ellis on X. “Give Doritos the Bud Light treatment.”