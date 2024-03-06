Ryan Garcia Describes Being Kidnapped By ‘Elites’ and ‘Forced To Watch Kids Getting Raped’

American professional boxer Ryan Garcia has revealed that he has witnessed human trafficking and was kidnapped by elites and forced to watch young children getting raped in the woods.

Appearing on an X Spaces at Andrew Tate’s request following a series of disturbing messages, the former lightweight boxing champion said “Bohemian Grove is real” and claimed to have video evidence of the crimes against the children.

While the mainstream media have dismissed Garcia’s version of events as a publicity stunt, the boxer’s account is in line with many other accounts and eyewitnesses of elite child rape and child sacrifice. Listen:

🚨🥊 Ryan Garcia claims 'the elites' tied him up in the woods and forced him to watch little kids getting raped.



"Bohemian Grove is real."



Garcia went into further details about the alleged human trafficking, claiming in his conversation with Tate that he was tied up by ‘the elites’ and forced to endure the experience of seeing children being raped in the woods.

‘They held me down and made me watch little kids getting raped,’ Garcia said. ‘I don’t give a f**k any more.

‘Bro they f****ng took me to the f****ng woods bro and they tied me up, I’m not f****ng joking bro I have f****ng proof bro, I don’t give a f**k.

‘Bro I will f****ng show you every f****ng video you could ever f****ng believe.’

Tate then warned Garcia about the ‘dangerous path’ he is going down.

‘I don’t give a f**k,’ he replied. ‘I don’t give a f**k, they can’t touch me.’

Garcia then claimed to have proof of his claims on his phone.

He followed up the conversation with Tate by adding on X: ‘Are the people going to get behind me or let them kill me that’s the real question???? Let Ryan Die or Help me.

‘If they kill me lt wasn’t me.’