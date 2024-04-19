Docs Reveal Israel-Iran Conflict Planned 100 Years Ago To Spark World War 3

The Israel-Iran conflict is an “inside job” by the globalist elite who are working to ensure the conflict will light the fuse to ignite a “holy war” that will spiral out of control into World War Three and lay the groundwork for the elite to usher in the “one world government” of the New World Order.

According to an insider, recent events in the middle east, including the Israel-Hamas war and now the conflict with Iran have been planned by the global elite and are now playing out to the letter – with the ultimate goal of shaping the world in their own image.

But there is just one problem for the globalist elite and their plans to enslave the human race. Their plans rely on the people of the world remaining ignorant – and we are not going to let that happen.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Before we dive in, subscribe to the channel if you haven’t already, and join the People’s Voice Locals community to join our incredible community and support the channel.

Milton William “Bill” Cooper served in Naval intelligence before publishing Behold a Pale Horse in 1991, which describes the elites’ plans for world government and their declaration of war against humanity.

He made it his life’s mission to expose the Illuminati and satanic forces behind world events.

On his June 28th, 2001 broadcast, he went on to predict 9/11, adding that the U.S. Government would attempt to use Osama bin Laden as a scapegoat:

“I’m telling you be prepared for a major attack! But it won’t be Osama bin Laden. It will be those behind the New World Order… Whatever is going to happen that they are going to blame on Osama bin Laden, DON’T YOU EVEN BELIEVE IT!”

Less than 11 weeks later, his predictions would turn out to be fatally true.

Cooper pointed his finger at the Federal Government, accusing the authorities of planning the terrorist act and duping American citizens and the rest of the world into believing a fabricated story.

The man was responsible for waking up millions of people to the New World Order agenda and many believe this is why Cooper was shot dead in Arizona by officers for the Apache County Sheriff’s Department in 2001.

While Bill Cooper is no longer with us, we still have his wise words and uncanny predictions.

Back in 1992, he explained what he claimed was the true purpose for the creation of Israel in 1947.

Cooper went on to say that the globalists behind the insidious plan to usher in global government don’t belong to any single tribe, ethnicity, or religion in particular, but are students of the “mystery schools.”

“Read the Book of Revelations. Whether you believe the book or not, read it, because the men who are bringing this about are using it as their script,” he said.

Cooper also called out the Deep State before the term existed, explaining that the three letter agencies were created to help the globalist traitors usher in the one world government of the New World Order.

Numerous treasonous events during the Trump presidency thoroughly exposed Deep State as agents of the elite, however many people do not understand how deep this rabbit hole goes.

The same three-letter agencies that Cooper warned us about are still working behind the scenes to destroy the concept of freedom in America, as Edward Snowden warned us just this week.

And the WHO has not given up on coercing the masses they terrified into compliance during the Covid plandemic to sign the Pandemic Treaty and hand over sovereignty to the global elite.

But if you think the draconian abuses of the Covid era were beyond the pale, wait until you here what the elite have planned for the next decade.

As the global elite prepare to plunge humanity into World War Three for their own benefit, it has never been more important to understand the details of their psychopathic plan.

Rothschild admitted his family created Israel as part of the great master plan for World War 3 – and now their agenda is playing out before our very eyes.

Last month the People’s Voice broke the news that a former Israeli intelligence agent blew the whistle and admitted the the Hamas attack was a false flag.

Then we broke the news that the son of a Hamas leader admitted the militant group was created by the CIA to do the global elite’s bidding.

Since then, the evidence for the Israel-Hamas false flag has continued rolling in. At this point, only those who are still watching CNN are in the dark about the real nature of the Israel-Hamas war.

There is no longer any need to wonder why Israeli military took 7 hours to respond to the Hamas attacks on October 7.

Netanyahu is a globalist stooge who has been quietly propping up Hamas for years – it’s an open secret in Israel.

As the world lurches towards World War 3, it’s impossible not to notice that the dominoes have been falling exactly the way the globalist elite have been planning for centuries.

That’s right – this plan has been in the works for over one hundred years.

A chilling letter that predicted the First and Second World Wars also claimed a third global war will be fought between Israel and the West and the Muslim world.

Albert Pike wrote the letter 152 years ago detailing how the elites plan to launch three world wars to seize total control of humanity.

Pike’s predictions for World War One and World War Two were uncannily accurate. So perhaps more people should be paying attention to what he said about the third.

We have already seen what the New World Order has done with Islam. They have used it to foment a crisis, a clash of civilizations. Make no mistake, the New World Order is fomenting another crisis with Hamas and now Iran to achieve its goals.

Albert Pike is recorded as saying his military program might take 100 years or a little longer to reach the day when those who direct the conspiracy at the top will crown their leader King-despot of the entire world, and impose a Luciferian totalitarian dictatorship upon what is left of the human race.

Pike seems to indicate a conspiracy to start a war so that the Antichrist can ascend to his position as world ruler.

It has all been mapped out.

We have seen what they are doing with the migrant crisis, and with terror attacks, and their proxy wars. The global elite are following Pike’s predictions to the letter. Only through understanding the history of the Illuminati can we possibly understand the present state of the world, and make sure the globalist elite does not shape our future.

Here at the People’s Voice we are determined to continue exposing the elite but we need your help. Subscribe to the channel and join the People’s Voice Locals community to join our amazing team and gain access to exclusive and uncensored content. I hope to see you there.

Watch: