World Health Organization Admits Vaccine Passports Were a Scam

The World Health Organization (WHO) has admitted that vaccine passports were a massive scam designed to erode the sovereignty of countries and strip away the freedoms of citizens worldwide.

Dr. Hanna Nohynek, chairwoman of the WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE), made the startling revelation during an April 11 testimony in a Helsinki courtroom. She also serves as the chief physician in the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare’s (THL) Department of Health Security.

Infowars.com reports: According to the expert, she advised the Finnish government that COVID-19 vaccine passports were unnecessary. Nohynek argued that the injections only gave a false sense of security and did not stop transmission, adding that the THL knew the latter by the summer of 2021.

However, the government simply turned a deaf ear to her advice and ignored her recommendation to terminate vaccine passports – something she found “shocking.”

Nohynek’s testimony came as a result of Finnish citizen Mika Vauhkala’s lawsuit. The plaintiff filed the case after he was denied breakfast at a cafe in the Finnish capital in December 2021. Vauhkala was refused entry to the establishment for not having a vaccine passport, even though he was healthy.

In a website discussing his case, Vauhkala explained that he filed the lawsuit “to defend basic rights.” He continued: “The constitution of Finland guarantees that any citizen should not be discriminated against based on health conditions among other things.”

EU, WHO conceptualized vaccine passports

During the time period when the COVID-19 injections were known to be ineffective at stopping infection, the WHO said it was working to create an international trusted framework for safe travel. Meanwhile, European Union member states began rolling out their own versions of the COVID-19 vaccine passports.

A digital certificate to kick-start foreign travel would be given to citizens across the EU “without discrimination,” officials said at the time. The aim was to enable anyone either injected with the COVID-19 vaccine, tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 or recently recovered from infection to travel within the continent.

This became true in the form of the EU Digital COVID-19 Certification Regulation that was passed in July 2021. More than 2.3 billion certificates were later issued, with both tourists and citizens receiving proof of vaccination. In France, visitors were banned if they did not have a valid vaccine passport while citizens had to have it to buy food or use public transport.

Later, the EU’s version helped established the WHO Global Digital Health Certification Network in July 2023. “By using European best practices, we contribute to digital health standards and interoperability globally – to the benefit of those most in need,” an EU official stated.

Aside from Nohynek, British cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra also testified in the hearing of Vauhkala’s complaint. “There was never any evidence justifying any COVID-19 vaccine mandates, passports or any of the other coercive measures adopted by various governments worldwide,” he told the court.

“From my medical experience and the review of sound data and scientific basis, I can confirm that in December 2021, the medical and scientific communities should have known that COVID-19 vaccines were proven to be far from safe and effective, and far from preventing transmission of COVID-19 or [its] severe form. [But] most of them did not know.”