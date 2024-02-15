Mitch McConnell’s Sister-in-Law and Bank of China Director Found Dead In ‘Body of Water’

Angela Chao, a shipping company CEO and Bank of China director, has been found dead in a “body of water” at a private residence in Texas, according to reports that indicate she was involved in a car accident before drowning. She was 50-years-old.

Chao’s cause of death has not been determined, however police investigating the incident have quickly announced they do not suspect foul play at this time, an official told the Austin American-Statesman.

The Blanco County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released any information legally required under Texas law, including the location and time of Chao’s death, according to the Statesman.

Chao, who was Sen. Mitch McConnell’s sister-in-law, was not involved politically but served as CEO of the US shipping company Foremost Group and was the sister of former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, McConnell’s wife.

Angela Chao was married to American venture capitalist Jim Breyer, who has an estimated net worth of $2.9billion. She was previously married to billionaire banker Bruce Wasserstein – who died in 2009, just months after they wed.

The Chao family is the only one in the history of the school to have had four daughters attend the Harvard Business School. Angela completed her bachelor's in economics, graduating with summa cum laude, in just three years.

Mitch McConnell with his wife Elaine Chao and her sister, Angela who died age 50.

She then went on to attend Harvard Business School before joining over her father’s company, The Foremost Group, in 1996. She was remembered for her ‘pioneering leadership’ and for being a ‘formidable executive’ in the shipping industry.

Chao became the chief executive officer of the company in 2018.

In June 2016, Chao was also appointed as independent director of the board of the Bank of China.

Angela Chao was a founding advisory council co-chair of The Asian American Foundation – who gave a statement on the news of her tragic death.

The nonprofit said: ‘The Asian American Foundation is heartbroken to learn of the devastating death of Angela Chao, a beloved businesswoman, philanthropist and respected leader.

‘Angela has left an indelible mark on The Asian American Foundation and the AAPI community.

‘A brilliant and committed leader, Angela’s warmth, kindness, and infectious energy will live on in our work for decades to come.’