MTG Tells David Cameron To ‘Kiss My Ass’ After He Likens Those Opposing Ukraine Aid To ‘Hitler Appeasers’

Marjorie Taylor Greene said that David Cameron could ‘kiss her ass’ following his Nazi jibe
The US Congresswoman said the British foreign secretary David Cameron could ‘kiss my ass’ after he urged US lawmakers to pass a Ukraine aid bill while warning them not to show “the weakness displayed against Hitler”.
Cameron said Congress should vote through the foreign aid package for Ukraine Israel and Taiwan for the sake of global security.
TGP reports: Sky News’s U.S. Correspondent James Matthews asked Greene about Cameron’s remarks on Wednesday.
“David Cameron says that you should vote through funding for Ukraine. What do you say to that?” Matthews asked the congresswoman.
“I think he tried to compare us to Hitler also, and if that’s the kind of language he wants to use. I really have nothing to say to him,” Greene said.
Matthews defended Cameron, saying, “Well, he likened you to an appeaser to Hitler in not voting through funding for Ukraine. Are you an appeaser for Putin?”
“I really don’t care what David Cameron has to say. I think that’s rude name-calling. And I don’t appreciate that type of language. And David Cameron needs to worry about his own country, and frankly, he can kiss my ass,” Greene fired back.
“But do you think Putin’s the good guy in all this?” Matthews continued.
Greene did not have time for his nonsense and shut the door in his face.
