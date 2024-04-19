UN Report Declares ‘Children Can Consent To Sex With Adults’

Children under the legal age of consent can “consent to sex with adults” and pedophilia must be decriminalized across the world, according to a disturbing new report from the United Nations.

The UNAIDS report “The 8 March Principles for a Human Rights-Based Approach to Criminal Law Proscribing Conduct Associated with Sex, Reproduction, Drug Use, HIV, Homelessness and Poverty” on offers legal guidance on issues related to sex, including sex involving minors.

Without any discussion about what the age of consent should be, the report suggests children can consent to having sex with an adult.

“Sexual conduct involving persons below the domestically prescribed minimum age of consent to sex may be consensual in fact, if not in law,” the text states.

LifeSite report: It also advises lawyers, judges and law enforcement to consider “the rights and capacity of persons under 18 years of age to make decisions about engaging in consensual sexual conduct and their right to be heard in matters concerning them” when considering enforcement of laws about sex with minors.

The report continues: “Pursuant to their evolving capacities and progressive autonomy, persons under 18 years of age should participate in decisions affecting them, with due regard to their age, maturity and best interests, and with specific attention to non-discrimination guarantees.”

In other words, Live Action News writer Cassy Fiano-Chesser pointed out “the report calls for sex between adults and minors to be decriminalized, so long as the minors ‘consent’ … Minors, of course, cannot truly consent to sex with an adult — something these so-called experts should know.”

However, the report portrays the matter as an issue of rights and acceptance.

The forward to the report was written by a “proudly gay” lawyer, Edwin Cameron of South Africa, who argued that laws about sex can make people feel ostracized because of their sexual behavior.

“Criminal law may thus impel hostility, exclusion, inequality, discrimination and marginalization of individuals and groups, sometimes to the point of violence. As a result, human rights, democratic values and social inclusiveness all suffer,” Cameron wrote.

He argued that laws criminalizing sexual behavior “codify discrimination” against people of different sexual orientations. Cameron did not mention it, but some now argue that an adult who is sexually attracted to children is a sexual orientation, not a pedophile.

Another disturbing aspect of the report was its insistence that killing unborn babies in elective abortions is a human “right.”

The report calls for completely decriminalizing abortions – a move that would protect dangerous untrained abortionists and quacks from prosecution.

“Abortion must be taken entirely out of the purview of the criminal law, including for having, aiding, assisting with or providing an abortion …” the report states.

It also argues that pregnant mothers should not be punished for using drugs or alcohol during pregnancy even if the unborn baby is harmed.

The groups involved in creating the report include the International Commission of Jurists, UNAIDS and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, according to Fox News.