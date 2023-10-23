Trump Won’t Support Former Soros-Funded Group’s Spokesman Tom Emmer For Speaker

Donald Trump told his close allies that he will not support House Whip Tom Emmer’s bid for Speaker of the House.

Emmer announced his intent to run for Speaker on Friday after GOP RINOs flatlined Jim Jordan’s bid for speaker in a secret vote.

They did not have the guts to vote in public against Jordan becuase they knew they would face primary challengers if they did, so they stabbed him in the back instead.

Politico reported: Former President Donald Trump privately conveyed to allies on Friday he does not back House Majority Whip Tom Emmer’s bid for speaker, throwing another wrench into an already chaotic process to find the next person to hold the gavel.

Trump’s conversations come as Emmer has begun privately expressing his interest in the post. The Minnesota Republican, who has been making calls to fellow lawmakers, has emerged as an early frontrunner, having received the endorsement of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

But a sustained offensive from Trump, if one materializes, could spell doom, as any candidate for the job can only afford to lose a handful of votes.

According to TGP: The House of Representatives has been without a Speaker for more than 2 weeks after Matt Gaetz filed a motion to vacate the chair. Kevin McCarthy was ousted as House Speaker earlier this month in a 216-210 vote. 8 Republicans voted to oust McCarthy: Biggs, Buck, Burchett, Crane, Gaetz, Good, Mace, and Rosendale.

Following today’s secret ballot, Kevin McCarthy, who was no doubt working behind the scenes endorsed Tom Emmer (MN) for House Speaker Friday afternoon.

Tom Emmer told members of the House Republican Conference that he will seek nomination for speaker

🚨BREAKING — TOM EMMER has told members of the House Republican Conference that he will seek the nomination for speaker.



The Minnesotan is currently the No. 3 House Republican.



He'll immediately become the frontrunner in this race. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 20, 2023

Former Speaker McCarthy came forward Friday evening and endorsed Rep. Tom Emmer for speaker.

“He is the right person for the job. He can unite the conference. He understands the dynamics of the conference. He also understands what it takes to win and keep a majority,” McCarthy said.

https://twitter.com/JakeSherman/status/1715456426397577361

Emmer will likely gain several Democrat votes.

The Minnesota RINO was formerly a paid spokesman for the George Soros funded organization The National Popular Vote initiative.