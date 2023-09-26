Maxine Waters Claims Republicans Want to ‘Destroy America’

During a recent appearance on MSNBC, California Democrat Maxine Walters claimed that Republicans are not patriots and that they actually want to destroy America.
She seems to have forgotten that its the Democrats that have caused massive damage to the economy through inflation….she has also turned a blind eye to suffering of Americans across the country because of the migrant crisis.
Sounds like a classic case of projection or maybe she actually believes every distortion that comes out of her mouth.
RedState reports: Few — if any — lawmakers on Capitol Hill are as wack as Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA). Not only does the far-left Democrat spin absurd, hateful yarns, intentionally dripping with divisive language, but I’m also convinced that she actually believes every distortion that comes out of her mouth.
During an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart,” Mad Max was at her ‘best.” In response to Capehart’s faux attempt to catastrophize a budget proposal from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to cut federal spending by “as much as 23 percent,” Waters spewed:
Oh, absolutely. When you take a look at what they’re doing, it shows, you know, that the Republicans have claimed patriotism — claimed that they love this country. They don’t care. If they will allow seniors and veterans not to be able to get their disability check [sic], for example, they don’t care…
Meanwhile, a couple of questions, Congresswoman:
Please explain to me how taking money from hardworking Americans and giving it to people who didn’t earn it is patriotic.
And while you’re at it, please explain what the heck you’re talking about with respect to the Republican Party planning to deny seniors and veterans their social security checks.
