WEF Launches ‘Mark of the Beast’ CBDC Microchip That Will ‘End Gun Ownership in America’

Propelling ahead at breakneck speed, the globalist elite are implementing their plan to utilize CBDCs embedded under the skin, aiming to abolish the Second Amendment.

The World Economic Forum has called on Western nations to “urgently” ban cash and implement a Chinese-style social credit score system amid growing public rejection of the globalist agenda.

The WEF urged world leaders to begin fast-tracking the implementation of CBDC’s during the “Summer Davos” event last week.

For years now the globalist elite have been telling us about their plans to seize control of every aspect of our lives and turn the world into a giant prison, but most people have preferred to cover their ears and pretend nothing is awry.

Unfortunately for the sheeple, the days of being able to pretend everything is OK are rapidly coming to an end.

CBDCs are digital versions of national currencies, touted to bring about an efficient, secure, and accessible monetary system. But, in reality the digital currency will hand total financial control of people’s live over to central banks and governments.

According to the WEF, CBDCs must be urgently rolled out for many reasons including stopping Americans from keeping and bearing arms.

As the Second Amendment wisely states, a well regulated militia is necessary to the security of a free state, which is a state of affairs the WEF are determined to destroy.

The WEF has declared that all citizens must be implanted with a CBDC microchip in the very near future, in order to be able to fully participate in society and do basic things such as purchase food and water.

According to Professor Richard Werner, in the very near future citizens will “need to use the latest technology” such as a “CBDC chip implant” in order to access their bank accounts.

WEF-penetrated countries like Australia are heeding the global elite’s call for an embeddable CBDC and an urgent ban on cash.

Australian mainstream media has announced “we have taken a major step towards a cashless society” as major Australian banks refuse to honor cash withdrawals by customers.

The announcement came just days after the WEF announced that world governments must move towards a cashless and centralized system to track and control how citizens spend their money.

Australia is the testing ground for many WEF policies and Joe Biden is rapidly advancing plans to eliminate physical cash and ensure that Americans cannot own their own money.

And in the WEF-penetrated UK, Nigel Farage, the most prominent anti-globalist in the land, is already feeling the chilling effects of having banks dictate what he can and cannot say.

As the Telegraph reported:

“Nigel Farage, the Brexit Party leader-turned-TV presenter, has revealed that, after 40 years with the same bank, they have now written to him to announce that they are closing all of his accounts, without any reason given, leaving many to suspect that his apparently “controversial” views are to blame for their decision.

Do the elite really think we are going to sit here and let them impose on us their authoritarian plans for world domination without a fight? The short answer is yes, this is exactly what they expect of us.

We know the global elite expect us to roll over and accept their authoritarian hellscape because they are bragging about crushing our collective spirit with the Covid pandemic.

Praising the “billions” of people around the world who complied with the elite’s draconian Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, the WEF is claiming the same people will comply with social-credit schemes including restrictions on speech, dietary choices, and carbon allowances.

If this sounds far-fetched, we have the proof in black and white.

In an article titled ‘My Carbon’: An approach for inclusive and sustainable cities’ by Mridul Kaushik, the WEF admit that Covid-19 lockdowns were a “test” and restrictions were a humiliation ritual.

Writing that “COVID-19 was the test of social responsibility,” Kaushik commends how, “A huge number of unimaginable restrictions for public health were adopted by billions of citizens across the world.”

“There were numerous examples globally of maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, mass vaccinations and acceptance of contact-tracing applications for public health, which demonstrated the core of individual social responsibility,” he adds.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wasn’t joking when he warned us that Bill Gates and his cronies enjoy experimenting with the lives of those of us they deem “lesser humans.”

How do we know that a CBDC to control humanity is their goal? Because in recent years the Davos crowd have become so arrogant they can hardly disguise their excitement at their diabolical plans.

World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab called China a “role model” for other countries.

Many others in high places have repeated these sentiments. China is like a very creepy, real-life dystopian film. You literally cannot function in that country as a human being without a QR code and vaccines. Your face is constantly scanned, and your every move is tracked by various WeChat apps.

Everything you purchase in China is via a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and a QR code tied to your social credit account. Note that the U.S. is just months away from trialing its own pilot CBDC.

The “role model” country has public Jumbotron displays that instantly shame anyone it captures committing trivial infractions, including jaywalking. Your social credit is also downgraded as a result.

Chinese police stop people regularly on the street, take their phones, and search them for “illegal” VPNs, social media, and other banned apps. You’ll get arrested and sent to reeducation camps if you’re caught with anything you’re not supposed to have.

The elite are determined to roll out these authoritarian tactics in the US in the next few years. We know that China is dystopian hell. We cannot allow them to get away

