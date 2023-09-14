Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks New Mexico Governor’s Gun Ban

A federal judge has temporarily blocked New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s gun ban.
On Wednesday Gun Owners of America (GOA) secured a temporary restraining order against Grisham’s ban on concealed carry.
US District Court Judge David Urias issued the temporary restraining order on the grounds that it violated the constitution.
