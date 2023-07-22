Fully Vaccinated Jamie Foxx Speaks Out After Mystery Illness, Says Doctors Are Baffled

Fully vaccinated Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx posted a video on Instagram on Friday thanking his supporters for their prayers as he recovered from a life-threatening and mysterious medical complication he suffered in April that almost killed him.

“Thank u a billion to everybody… been a long road but all the prayers great people and God got me through,” Foxx wrote alongside the video, which had nearly 1 million “likes” by Saturday morning.

This is the first official video Foxx has shared since suffering what his friends have described as a stroke, however the Oscar winner is refusing to discuss the nature of the mystery ilness.

Foxx, 55, has been keeping a very low profile and has released scant details about his health in recent months, leading many to believe he cannot speak freely about his condition.

Foxx did not divulge the nature of his condition in the video, explaining that although he almost lost his life, he does not want to talk about it.

“I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” he said.

“I just didn’t want you to see me like that. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show. I just didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

His movie, They Cloned Tyrone, was recently released on Netflix.