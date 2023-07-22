Office Of Sen. Rand Paul Destroyed By Fire

The office of Republican US Sen. Rand Paul was destroyed by a raging fire in the early hours of Friday morning with the cause of the blaze currently unknown.
The fire at Rand Paul’s downtown office building which also houses a law firm, started sometime around 2 a.m. Friday morning and led to massive structural damage including the collapse of the roof .
The fire happened coincidentally just one day after the senator had referred Dr. Anthony Fauci for prosecution alleging that the former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases chief lied during his testimony before Congress.