Office Of Sen. Rand Paul Destroyed By Fire

The office of Republican US Sen. Rand Paul was destroyed by a raging fire in the early hours of Friday morning with the cause of the blaze currently unknown.

The fire at Rand Paul’s downtown office building which also houses a law firm, started sometime around 2 a.m. Friday morning and led to massive structural damage including the collapse of the roof .

The fire happened coincidentally just one day after the senator had referred Dr. Anthony Fauci for prosecution alleging that the former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases chief lied during his testimony before Congress.

BG Fire crews still on scene at a structure fire on State Street. The building housed Sen. Rand Paul’s Bg office. Traffic is being detoured. Cause unknown as of 8:30 this morning. More to come. pic.twitter.com/6CoTdgBxH5 — Will Whaley (@Will_Whaley_) July 21, 2023

Investigation underway after Rand Paul’s Kentucky office destroyed in a fire. pic.twitter.com/BW7zPuexKr — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 21, 2023 As InfoWars noted: some on social media questioned whether the cause of the fire could be politically motivated, considering it comes on the heels of his recent referral of former NIAID director Anthony Fauci to the DOJ for prosecution.

Sen. @RandPaul told Breitbart News Daily he has referred Dr. Anthony Fauci for prosecution, explaining that the former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases chief lied during his testimony before Congress. https://t.co/7EZAP49ZOz — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 20, 2023

Rand Paul refers Fauci to DOJ, and then this happens ?



Coincidence or attack ? https://t.co/TVWNwSwgKs — D.Sauce (TIE) (@DakotaSidwell) July 21, 2023

Sen. Rand Paul's office was burned in a raging fire on Friday morning, coincidentally following one day after referring Dr. Anthony Fauci for prosecution. The cause of the blaze is currently unknown. https://t.co/ziInsKcRg7 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 21, 2023

Now they burned down Rand Paul’s offices? These monsters have to be stopped. They think they can destroy homes, small businesses, and they can riot and now do this? We have to take this country back. Biden cannot be president again. Same goes for M Obama and Newsom. pic.twitter.com/eNW4nEkRB8 — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 (@unhealthytruth) July 21, 2023