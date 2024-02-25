Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is now one of the “better surrogates” for Democrats in 2024, according to California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Newsom has been praising Nikki Haley for her ridiculous attacks on Trump….

I think she’s one of our better surrogates, so I hope she stays in [the GOP primary race],” Newsom told CNN’s Jake Tapper while arguing that her criticisms of the former president were “spot on.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom praises Nikki Haley for helping Democrats make the case against Trump: ‘One of our better surrogates’ https://t.co/ogbxYEsogl pic.twitter.com/K3gLNsAzM0 — New York Post (@nypost) February 24, 2024

TGP reports: It’s been widely reported that Nikki Haley is funded by RINOs and Democrats. This goes way back to 2022 when she was collecting donations for her non-profit Stand for America. She still is being funded by Trump-hating radicals.

Nikki Haley on Friday attacked President Trump for being the victim of 90+ lawfare indictments by Joe Biden and the Democrats.

Haley even blamed President Trump after New York state stole $455 million from him in the Democrats latest lawfare case. Trump’s crime was taking loans in New York state and then paying them back on time and with interest. New York state leaders have decided capitalism is no longer allowed in the Empire State.

It should be clear to everyone at this point that Nikki is only hanging around to hurt Trump and put Democrats back in office in 2024.

Here is Nikki Haley on X on Friday.

Nikki Haley: Donald Trump is going to spend more time in the courtroom than on the campaign trail & more money on legal fees than talking to voters. That chaos and baggage will lead to a Joe Biden victory in November & a President Kamala Harris.