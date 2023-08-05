Gavin Newsom Subsidized Illegal Chinese Bio-Lab That Was Discovered In California

The secret Chinese bio-lab that was recently discovered in Fresno, California was subsidized by none other than Governor Gavin Newsom.

The illegal lab was allegedly full of mice that were were engineered to carry COVID-19

Reedley Chinese COVID Lab Received Tax Credit of $360,000 From Gov. Newsom’s ‘GO-Biz’



CDC conducted found more than 800 chemicals at the site and over 20 infectious agents.@CaliforniaGlobe https://t.co/InUuQm0kEJ — Katy Grimes (@KATYSaccitizen) August 3, 2023

According to the California Globe : At the epicenter of current controversy, an illegal California lab run by a Chinese biotech firm, Prestige Biotech, was recently discovered in a warehouse in Reedley, California. The lab contained mice which were genetically engineered to spread COVID-19.

According to National Review, “court documents further showed that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) conducted tests on the more than 800 chemicals found at the site and that over 20 infectious agents were found present, including Hepatitis B and C, streptococcus pneumonia, chlamydia, rubella, and Herpes 1 and 5.” As a federal investigation is underway, where will the money trail lead us?…

A document released on March 24, 2019 by Governor Newsom’s Office of Business and Economic Development, a California Competes tax credit allocation agreement of $360,000 was cemented with UMI.

Hot Air reports: No doubt Newsom’s office was simply tossing money around for “economic development” and had no idea of the shady business going on, but then again…they had no idea what shady business was going on, and apparently accidentally helped fund an illegal Chinese biolab.

You would think somebody keeps track of such things, and you would be wrong. Nobody actually cares about what the government funds, only that it toss lots of green around…

There is remarkably little news coverage of this story–The Daily Mail did a report on the findings at the lab and printed some disturbing images gleaned from court documents. But the MSM in the United States has mostly ignored the story.

NBC did a short story 6 days ago, and Fox did an even shorter one yesterday. Otherwise the media has been nearly silent, but for some local stories in the Fresno area.

All of this is very troubling, and the only thing that keeps me from outright panicking is that Anthony Fauci hasn’t tried to assure me that everything is just fine and that pangolins or racoon dogs were involved.

Gallows humor, that.

Seriously, though…doesn’t this seem more that a bit odd? Not the lab. That is extremely odd. But rather the near silence of the media.