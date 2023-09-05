Google Bans Campaign Sites of Trump and RFK Jr, Erases Threats To Joe Biden

Google has been exposed removing the campaign websites of all serious challengers of President Joe Biden from Google search results, according to a Virginia-based content analysis and media watchdog.

Google is instead providing Biden’s website among the top search results, and banning his rivals from appearing anywhere near the first page of results, essentially erasing them from the searchable internet.

According to a report from the Media Research Center (MRC) on Thursday, typing in ‘presidential campaign websites’ at the said search engine returned results that did not include Republican candidates on the first page.

Natural News report: The search was done the day before the first Republican primary debate of the 2024 season which was held on August 23. MRC created an algorithm to automate the process in a “clean environment,” which allows for an organic search to populate results without the influence of prior search history and tracking cookies.

“Google has erased every threat to Joe Biden,” MRC Free Speech America VP Dan Schneider said.

MRC noted that top Republican contender former President Donald Trump, who is still topping the surveys at almost 50 percent as of August 30 despite the legal battles thrown at him, did not reflect in the first few pages of the results.

Moreover, Democratic challenger Robert F. Kennedy Jr. did not appear in the results at all. This was surprising for the watchdog because a recent poll had RFK Jr. at nearly 20 percent in a matchup against the current POTUS. The only presidential candidate to feature on the first page of the search results was lifestyle guru and author Marianne Williamson, who is currently polling at 10 percent only.

Google would also rather feature websites of prominent Democrats who are not running for president in the next election. The search engine reflected pages of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, more prominently at 29th, 12th and 9th place in the results, respectively.

As of Saturday, Biden’s site was still the fourth listed, Williamson’s the fifth, Sanders remained at 12th, and Clinton had actually moved up to 13th.

Schneider recalled how Google had “pulled out all the stops to put Hillary Clinton in the White House” and “has continued to interfere in our elections ever since. Compared to other social media platforms, it is harder to document what Google does in secret, but we at MRC Free Speech America have caught them red-handed again.” He continued, “Google has consistently stood apart from all other search engines, and not in a good way. We have repeatedly seen Google and Big Tech social media platforms treat Republican candidates harshly compared to their Democrat opponents.”

MRC further recalled that just before the 2022 midterm elections, their researchers analyzed Google, Bing and DuckDuckGo search results for 12 Senate races and found that Google buried 10 of 12 Senate Republican Party candidates‘ campaign websites while highlighting their opponent’s campaign sites.

“This bias did not carry over 36 top House races, which did not hang in the balance. Google even went after its fiercest critics in Congress, burying all 10 Republican Party Big Tech critics that MRC researchers analyzed,” the organization’s official news site wrote. “The search giant again favored the Democratic candidate in the December Georgia senate run-off election. Google’s search results favored Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) in a swing precinct, where greater proportions of undecided voters likely reside.”

Google’s election interference in favor of Biden is unfailing

According to Breitbart, Google and its related companies seem most committed to maintaining a pro-establishment Democrat bias of all major tech companies. While other tech companies, notably Elon Musk’s X, have “relaxed” some of the draconian censorship measures, the Alphabet Inc. subsidiary has ramped them up instead.

But the ones that the technocrat firm is bullying are giving it a good fight. In fact, RFK Jr. sued Google earlier this month for violating his First Amendment rights, arguing its subsidiary YouTube had blocked his content on orders from the Biden administration.

Trump also sued Google in 2021 for infringing on his free speech after being deplatformed from YouTube and most other mainstream social media platforms after the January 6 Capitol riot.