Akon Urges All African Americans To Move To Africa, Says ‘The US Will Collapse Overnight’

R&B singer Akon has urged African Americans to move to Sengal, Africa, and join his centrally planned community, promising them they will become “millionaires without even thinking twice” and the US, which has supposedly been oppressing them, will “collapse overnight.”

“I mean, you name it. We’re leading in every single sector,” Akon told podcast hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings. “Just imagine if we all just decided to just take all our bags, withdrew [sic] all our money, and go to Africa. Where would America be today? It would collapse overnight.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

According to the Angel singer, African Americans are in a position to make a fortune if they move to Africa now because Africa is in a position where “there’s nothing that’s not needed over there.”

“Africa is in a position where if African Americans take position now, every single African American would be a millionaire without even thinking twice because there’s nothing that’s not needed over there,” Akon said. “So, you guys come with the discipline, you guys come with the knowledge, you come with the resources.”

African Americans “literally built America”, according to the 50-year-old artist, who was born in St. Louis, Missouri, and spent much of his childhood in Senegal.