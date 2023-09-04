Akon Urges All African Americans To Move To Africa, Says ‘The US Will Collapse Overnight’

R&B singer Akon has urged African Americans to move to Sengal, Africa, and join his centrally planned community, promising them they will become “millionaires without even thinking twice” and the US, which has supposedly been oppressing them, will “collapse overnight.”
“I mean, you name it. We’re leading in every single sector,” Akon told podcast hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings. “Just imagine if we all just decided to just take all our bags, withdrew [sic] all our money, and go to Africa. Where would America be today? It would collapse overnight.”
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
According to the Angel singer, African Americans are in a position to make a fortune if they move to Africa now because Africa is in a position where “there’s nothing that’s not needed over there.”
“Africa is in a position where if African Americans take position now, every single African American would be a millionaire without even thinking twice because there’s nothing that’s not needed over there,” Akon said. “So, you guys come with the discipline, you guys come with the knowledge, you come with the resources.”
African Americans “literally built America”, according to the 50-year-old artist, who was born in St. Louis, Missouri, and spent much of his childhood in Senegal.
“We literally built America with our bare hands,” Akon continued. “Our labor, our sweat, our blood. But we’ve never — not only did we never get reparations for it, we never even got credit for it. We never even got recognized for it.”
“And I think that’s what builds so much animosity and anger within our community itself, because we know how much our contribution is worth, but we never got our just due for what [sic] the contribution given.”
Akon is so certain that Africa is the future of the world that he has planned the construction of a futuristic pan-African city in Senegal. He launched his settlement in 2020 with the cooperation of the Senegalese government with the hopes of creating a high-tech community with an economy based on his “Akoin” cryptocurrency.
The project is a perfect way for black Americans to advance themselves, the pop star claims. While he has faced setbacks thanks to the Covid pandemic and the stumbling world economy, the community is still supposedly on a ten-year building plan.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@thepeoplesvoice.tv
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- Google Bans Campaign Sites of Trump and RFK Jr, Erases Threats To Joe Biden - September 5, 2023
- Akon Urges All African Americans To Move To Africa, Says ‘The US Will Collapse Overnight’ - September 4, 2023
- Peer-Reviewed Study Proves Vaccinated People Will NEVER Stop Producing Deadly Spike Protein - September 3, 2023